How Everton can ruin Arsenal’s chance of landing Thomas Partey

Arsenal is looking to land Atletico Madrid’s midfielder, Thomas Partey, this summer as Mikel Arteta looks to bring some more quality to his side.

The Ghanaian also appears to be interested in a move to the Emirates if the Gunners can pull it off.

However, with his release clause set at around £45 million and his Spanish side also keen to keep hold of him, it could be a long-drawn-out transfer if Arsenal eventually moves for him.

A new twist has just emerged in the transfer and that involves Everton.

Atletico Madrid won’t be able to stand in his way if Arsenal activates Partey’s release clause this summer, and the Spaniards have already identified Napoli’s Allan as the perfect replacement for him.

However, Allan is also interesting Everton and Carlo Ancelotti is keen to be reunited with the Brazilian, reports the Daily Star.

Arsenal would have to sign Partey before Atletico make their move for Allan, however, if Allan joins Everton before Arsenal makes their move, it becomes unclear if the Spaniards would sanction the sale of the Ghanaian.

Arsenal has also been linked with a move for Adrien Rabiot and the Frenchman could join if Arsenal fail to get Partey.