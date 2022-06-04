How failure to qualify for the Champions League will affect Arsenal’s summer plans

Arsenal was on the cusp of qualifying for the Champions League in the last campaign before they faltered, and Tottenham beat them to the fourth spot.

With the club riding high, it seemed they will make the top-four, which could have seen them revamp their squad.

Mikel Arteta had arguably the smallest squad among the clubs looking to win a place in European competitions, and he still did well with the players at his disposal.

Some positions in his group lack depth so much so that it has to be bolstered in this transfer window.

However, the former midfielder will see his plans curtailed now as he will have to settle for fewer players than he would have gotten if his team made the top four, according to The Sun.

The report claims the Gunners initially planned on signing up to seven players in this transfer window, but they will now settle for just three after their failure to return to the UCL.

Just Arsenal Opinion

If we want to make another push to return to the top four and become successful this time, we need new players.

It makes little sense to react to missing out on our goal by reducing our efforts to achieve it.

We have lost more than four players between last summer and now, and it is only sensible if we can sign at least as many players to add to our squad.