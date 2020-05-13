How far away is Mikel Arteta from challenging Man City and Liverpool for the title?

Arsenal has underachieved for a number of years now and this campaign seems to be one of the worst seasons in many a year.

After finally getting rid of Arsene Wenger, the Gunners have struggled under the likes of Unai Emery and Freddie Ljungberg, but they appear to be recovering under Mikel Arteta.

The Spaniard has made us competitive again, and it seems unfortunate that it is at a time that we are looking to save costs and we might not be spending well enough in the summer.

Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp struggled in their first campaigns in England and the two of them have shown differing ways of achieving success in the English game.

The Pep Guardiola way is to go out and buy a top player in every position that you need reinforcements, the Klopp way is to systematically build your team by signing the players that you need one at a time until you have your dream team.

I think that Arsenal can challenge those two England heavyweights for the title if they can borrow a leaf from their books.

If we want quick success, then we can open up the chequebook and sign all the top players for the position that Arteta has already identified.

We can also decide to take our time and sign one top player per transfer window until we have the complete team that we need.

With that in mind, I believe that we are closer to competing with Liverpool and Manchester City, we just have to choose our preferred route to success and stick to it.

An article from Ime