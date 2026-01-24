How far has Kai Havertz gone in his rehab?

Kai Havertz has been restricted to the bench in Arsenal’s last two matches as the club manages his workload following his return from a long-term injury. The German attacker suffered a series of injuries in 2025, and he is determined to ensure a much stronger season in 2026 by taking a measured approach to his reintegration.

Managing Havertz’s Return

Havertz remains a crucial figure for Arsenal, and there is a belief among some fans that he could eventually reclaim a starting role, potentially replacing Viktor Gyokeres. One advantage for the team is Havertz’s versatility, which allows him to operate in multiple positions. This flexibility gives the manager the option of using both Havertz and Gyokeres on the pitch simultaneously, enhancing tactical possibilities.

The player is reportedly eager to resume full involvement and contribute to the team as soon as possible. Arsenal staff are closely monitoring his development in training to assess when it is safe to increase his minutes. Despite his readiness to return, Havertz is still in a period of rehabilitation, and the club is mindful that rushing him back could increase the risk of further injuries.

Arteta on Havertz’s Progress

Arsenal appears to be handling his comeback with caution, balancing the need for careful management against the desire to utilise his talents. Speaking in his pre-match press conference about Havertz’s rehabilitation, Mikel Arteta told Arsenal Media, “He is very close. Obviously, he has been out for a long time, almost a year, for different reasons, and now we have to be very smart in the manner that we manage that load, the minutes, and I am sure that in the next few weeks, he is going to play in minutes. I cannot tell you which competition because that will depend as well on the game context, and it is a context that is positive to throw him in or not, with his qualities. It is great that we have him. We can use him in different positions, we will see him in different positions, and we are really happy to have him.”

Arsenal’s measured approach reflects an understanding of the delicate balance between restoring a key player to full fitness and safeguarding his long-term health, with the club prioritising sustainable performance over immediate returns.