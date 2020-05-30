How Gabriel Martinelli might help Arsenal land La Liga transfer target

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Sevilla defender, Diego Carlos as Mikel Arteta looks to fortify his defence in the summer.

The defender only joined Sevilla in the summer, but he has started attracting the attention of Europe’s top sides.

Reports claimed that Liverpool wanted to sign him in the last transfer window, but the Reds just couldn’t pull off the transfer.

The Express is claiming that Arsenal is now interested in bringing him into their team for next season as Mikel Arteta overhauls his team.

The Spaniard has already landed William Saliba after his season-long loan deal was cut short by the early ending to the French Ligue 1.

Carlos isn’t looking to move so soon and Sevilla have the upper hand if they are to negotiate his transfer with Arsenal or any other team, but the Gunners might get some help.

The Express has also revealed that the defender is being represented by the same agency as Gabriel Martinelli.

The Agency has a good relationship with Arsenal already, having helped the club to sign Martinelli in the summer. The Gunners might tap into that contact again to make the Carlos move happen.