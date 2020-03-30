How good can Arsenal teenage sensation Gabriel Martinelli get?

Gabriel Martinelli is one of Arsenal’s breakout star of the season and it seems that the Brazilian can only get better.

He has already scored 10 goals this season and remains in contention with Bukayo Saka for the club’s Young Player of the Season award.

I admire Martinelli so much and I get very annoyed when Mikel Arteta doesn’t start the former Manchester United trialist.

His goal against Chelsea in the Premier League showed to me that he is fearless and that he has unlimited potential, however, I do not believe that he is a world-beater just yet.

Martinelli has shone in games against Liverpool and Chelsea this season to show that he is not afraid of any opponent, but he still has limitations in his game.

One good thing about Martinelli is that he knows how to be at the right place at the right time.

However, I think his physique would place a limit on what he can do especially in the Premier League.

I expect Martinelli to become a 20-goals-a-season striker, but he could struggle to score goals as soon as Premier League defenders become fully aware of his capabilities and I don’t think that he would be able to stand the tackles and rough treatments that would be meted out to him.

That said, he has significant time on his side and whereas Premier League defender will soon suss out his game, he will also learn how to evolve, how to adapt and how to combat changes in opponents defensive strategies when it comes to containing him.

In better words, Martinelli needs to evolve faster than the defenders, if he does that then he will be world-class, if he does not, then he will be just another good Premier League striker.