How good has Beth Mead been for Arsenal Women since her return from her ACL injury?

Beth Mead’s impact since returning from her ACL

Fan favourite Beth Mead has been unreal since coming back from injury last year and has made an instant impact on our Arsenal Women’s squad and how we approach games. Mead was a massive loss for Arsenal and England when she picked up an ACL injury and was left to miss out of the whole Arsenal Women’s season and the Women’s World Cup.

It’s been well documented that Mead had a lot of struggles trying to get back to full fitness and although that’s expected with long term injuries, her short 5 episode documentary “Step by Step”, also featuring her long term partner and Arsenal Women’s teammate Vivianne Miedema, who was also going through the exact same injury, really opened the eyes of everyone to how difficult coming back from such a massive injury is and how much of a toll and impact it makes on the player trying to recover.

Since making her return, she’s been on fire and in great form, showing the world exactly how huge of a loss she was for the season and the Women’s World Cup. It’s almost like she never left, and she had managed to pick up exactly where she left off and has again become a huge part of Jonas Eidevall’s set up and a huge boost for her teammates.

It didn’t take long for Mead to get her assisting boots on and ended up assisting Alessia Russo’s late winner against Aston Villa in October last year and she’s been shining ever since. Again, becoming a main starter in Eidevall’s side and has been dominating the right wing since her return.

Picking up an assist against Bristol City in the League cup to a lovely goal by Mannum, then went on to score a brace against West Ham, with two early goals in the first half that set the tone for the rest of the day and we walked away 3-0 winners.

She then went away with England in her first call up since her ACL and managed to bag a goal and an assist in a 6-0 thumping of Scotland, assisting the opening goal from Alex Greenwood and finding the net herself just before half time.

She then came back to London and scored a cracker of an opening goal vs rivals Chelsea, that ultimately saw us defeat the reigning champions 4-1 and put us on the right track to challenge for top spot.

And on the weekend, she again picked up another assist vs Watford in the FA Women’s Cup, cutting the ball into the box into the feet of Walti who fired the ball into the back of the net. Mead has been a huge part of our transition play and having her strength and speed down the right wing has transformed our side. It took a long time to see her back on the pitch but now she is, we as Arsenal fans can only hope she continues to do what’s she good at, playing football.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….