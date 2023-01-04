How good has Thomas Partey been for Arsenal this season?

Thomas Partey joined Arsenal three years ago as one of the finest midfielders in European football.

The Ghanaian was the holding midfielder Arsenal was missing for a long time, but injuries ruined his first two seasons at the club.

He is now remerging with a better fitness record, which has made him a key fixture in the Gunners team this term.

Partey’s contribution to the table-toppers cannot be understated as he snaps into tackles and makes vital passes to help Mikel Arteta’s side stay at the top of the Premier League table.

The midfielder was in superb form as Arsenal earned a tough goalless draw against Newcastle United and has been praised for his contribution by The Sun.

They write that the former Atletico Madrid man’s “anticipation for an interception was second to none as he foiled several Newcastle counterattacks through the middle and was cute when it came to winning fouls.”

Adding that: “there were times when he knew when to sit deep and sweep up the danger, even if it meant Arsenal’s press was not as effective as it could be as a result.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Partey has been superb for us this season and has been the team’s unsung hero for much of the campaign.

If he stays fit, we expect him to drive us to success at the end of the term.

However, if he suffers a major injury, we could struggle to cope in his absence, which is why we need a solid alternative to him.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Arteta on two points dropped by Arsenal and the transfer window

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids