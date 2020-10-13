How good was Gabriel’s first month at Arsenal?

Successful debut month for Gabriel!

After getting his signature, and ensuring he was signed and ready, in time for our first game of the season, Gabriel’s debut month could not have gone any better.

Our young Brazilian defender has made a big impression since arriving in North London, and in his debut game he played a starring role against Fulham at Craven Cottage, and even got off the mark scoring his first goal for the club.

After being rested for a few games in between he also impressed with another solid performance as we beat West Ham at the Emirates in a rather hard-fought match against the Hammers.

It is nice to see a player of his calibre in our side, such a young talent who no doubt will shine in North London and go on to be a great player for our beloved club. Having had such a fast and impressive start to his tenure, I hope he manages to continue it and carry on for many years to come because he clearly helps to make our defence more solid.

We all know how hard it can be for a player to move to a new country, club, and to have new teammates, but of course for Gabriel the best thing to come out of the move was his Brazilian counterparts, Willian, David Luiz and Gabriel Martinelli who no doubt had helped him settle into the team to make him feel like he was more at home, in turn this could be said that it has helped him settle and get off to a flier, every little helps no matter what the reasoning.

Gabriel was the overwhelming winner of the Arsenal player of the month award, gaining more than 72% of the votes with Lacazette in second place and Bellerin in third.

All in all, I am pleased for Gabriel, and long may it continue. Gooners?

Shenel Osman