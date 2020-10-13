How good was Gabriel’s first month at Arsenal?

Successful debut month for Gabriel!
After getting his signature, and ensuring he was signed and ready, in time for our first game of the season, Gabriel’s debut month could not have gone any better.
Our young Brazilian defender has made a big impression since arriving in North London, and in his debut game he played a starring role against Fulham at Craven Cottage, and even got off the mark scoring his first goal for the club.
After being rested for a few games in between he also impressed with another solid performance as we beat West Ham at the Emirates in a rather hard-fought match against the Hammers.
It is nice to see a player of his calibre in our side, such a young talent who no doubt will shine in North London and go on to be a great player for our beloved club. Having had such a fast and impressive start to his tenure, I hope he manages to continue it and carry on for many years to come because he clearly helps to make our defence more solid.
We all know how hard it can be for a player to move to a new country, club, and to have new teammates, but of course for Gabriel the best thing to come out of the move was his Brazilian counterparts, Willian, David Luiz and Gabriel Martinelli who no doubt had helped him settle into the team to make him feel like he was more at home, in turn this could be said that it has helped him settle and get off to a flier, every little helps no matter what the reasoning.
Gabriel was the overwhelming winner of the Arsenal player of the month award, gaining more than 72% of the votes with Lacazette in second place and Bellerin in third.
All in all, I am pleased for Gabriel, and long may it continue. Gooners?
Shenel Osman
10 CommentsAdd a Comment
Encouraging!
Perfect response
Gabriel top player….shame Holding and Luiz are really erratic. We need TWO good CB’s.
Holding hasnt put a foot wrong since the new season began..?
Gabriel is our strong wall.
It’s still in the honeymoon period, but things look very promising with the young man. He has set a high standard for himself, and when a mistake inevitably comes, I hope fans will put it in perspective. Be interesting to see how Arteta selects his team when Mari is fit to play. It’s worth playing both together if they prove to be our best CB’s irrespective of which foot they prefer to play.
Rather have a solid left-footed CB pair together than an erratic CB for the sake of having a right-footed player lining up in the back.
He has all the signs of becoming a top defender. His performance against Fulham is one of the rare instances where a player deserve 10/10.
I think fans easily forgive mistakes if they are occasional.
It’s been decent! Very impressed with him and can’t wait for Saturday…. oh it’s dragging……
OT..Ronaldo has covid?!
Although still infectious, not any longer as deadly as it used to be at least to a growing number of people.
I’m absolutely delighted about Gabriel. Been a long since I was so excited about a new CB signing. And he has shown already that he is quite dependable, even at this early stage.