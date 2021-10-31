How Griezmann is influencing decision of Arsenal man

Todofichajes says Alexandre Lacazette dreams of playing in the same team as Antoine Griezmann, and that is influencing his decision to join Atletico de Madrid.

The Frenchman is in the last year of his current deal at the Emirates and looks set to leave the Gunners at the end of this season.

There is still time for Arsenal to get him on a new deal, but the report says the striker is leaving.

Diego Simeone has long wanted to work with him, however, he is making the move to the Wanda Metropolitano mostly because he wants to be in the same team as Griezmann.

The Spanish club is so keen to add him to their squad that they would push to sign him in the winter transfer window if it would be possible.

Lacazette has shown some fine form recently, but scoring goals regularly is still a big problem for him.

Arsenal has strengthened their midfield and defence. They need a striker who can score many goals for them now and Lacazette isn’t.

The former Lyon man could hit top form in Spain, but it still doesn’t mean Arsenal would be wrong to lose him because he has had more than enough chance to prove his worth at the Emirates and hasn’t done so.