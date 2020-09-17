How happy will Arsenal fans be if we get both Partey and Aouar?

After losing Martinez to Aston Villa and gaining Aubameyang on our books for a further three years in the space of 24 hours, FourFourTwo is reporting that Arsenal are stepping up their bid to sign long term targets Thomas Partey and Houssem Aouar.

Gaining one of these players would be a massive boost, but two, may actually complete what we need for this season, with a lot more work to do of course, these signings would give out a lot more of a statement alongside the Aubameyang announcement.

We have until the 5 of October to bring in these two talents, along with adding a goalkeeper. Once we do that I think we will have a decent enough squad to be able to challenge, or at least put us in a good position to get somewhere and possibly even win some more trophies, adding to the FA Cup and Community Shield we have won over the past month.

Partey has been a target for us in many windows, but with each target comes the rumour and nothing more. He is a very experienced player with a high work rate and would be seen as an upgrade on Torreira who looks to be heading back to Torino in Italy on loan, with view to a permanent move as reported by the Daily Mail.

Houssem Aouar on the other hand is one of the most highly-rated attacking midfielders in Europe right now. Despite being uncapped for France, he boasts some decent stats; scoring ten goals and assisting with nine in just over 40 appearances for Ligue 1 side Lyon and he is only 22 years of age.

As we know finishing eigth and qualifying for the Europa League through our FA Cup final win over Chelsea had many pundits talking about how we wouldn’t attract players as we don’t play in the Champions League.

As I have said, if we manage to get both Partey and Aouar, alongside the contract extension we now for Aubameyang, a lot of pundits will be speechless and will have to find something else to criticise our club about!

Gooners how realistic is it that we will get both players?