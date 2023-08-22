How harsh was Tomiyasu’s red card against Crystal Palace?

The biggest talking point last night after Arsenal’s tough 1-0 win against Crystal Palace rightly centered on the two very strange yellow cards for Takehero Tomiyasu, which were both for innocuous and unfathomable indiscretions.

His first was for taking too long to take a throw in, and in fact he was only passed the ball long after the ball went out of play. Also that wasn’t even the longest time in the game for a throw-in….

Tomiyasu was given a yellow for 8 seconds (yes, 8 seconds) of 'timewasting' – and a yellow for Ayew falling over. The lack of consistency at the highest level of refereeing is so painful. — LE GROVE (@LeGrove) August 21, 2023

But the second yellow was an absolute travesty, Tomi was accused of pulling Ayew back, when in fact he didn’t even touch Ayew’s shirt and the Palace man just threw himself on the ground. Check out the replay….

Tomiyasu red card was absurd,they really hate Arsenal. pic.twitter.com/oduo1QTYBX — MAJORITY LEADER (@Anne_Lubi) August 22, 2023

As Arteta said about the time-wasting incident, the refs need to be consistent and book everyone for time wasting, but more to the point, have a look at this Ayew foul on Bukayo Saka, which was NOT worthy of anyy card at all!

Ayew pulled Saka down in a similar fashion to Tomiyasu, but did not receive a second yellow. Lack of consistency in refereeing decisions is frustrating for fans @FA_PGMOL pic.twitter.com/VHZvOnLNyr — Krafisensi (@Krafisensi4) August 22, 2023

So, I ask the question again; Do you think Tomi’s red card was harsh or not?