How harsh was Tomiyasu’s red card against Crystal Palace?

The biggest talking point last night after Arsenal’s tough 1-0 win against Crystal Palace rightly centered on the two very strange yellow cards for Takehero Tomiyasu, which were both for innocuous and unfathomable indiscretions.
His first was for taking too long to take a throw in, and in fact he was only passed the ball long after the ball went out of play. Also that wasn’t even the longest time in the game for a throw-in….
Tomiyasu was given a yellow for 8 seconds (yes, 8 seconds) of 'timewasting' – and a yellow for Ayew falling over.
The lack of consistency at the highest level of refereeing is so painful.
— LE GROVE (@LeGrove) August 21, 2023
But the second yellow was an absolute travesty, Tomi was accused of pulling Ayew back, when in fact he didn’t even touch Ayew’s shirt and the Palace man just threw himself on the ground. Check out the replay….
Tomiyasu red card was absurd,they really hate Arsenal. pic.twitter.com/oduo1QTYBX
— MAJORITY LEADER (@Anne_Lubi) August 22, 2023
As Arteta said about the time-wasting incident, the refs need to be consistent and book everyone for time wasting, but more to the point, have a look at this Ayew foul on Bukayo Saka, which was NOT worthy of anyy card at all!
Ayew pulled Saka down in a similar fashion to Tomiyasu, but did not receive a second yellow. Lack of consistency in refereeing decisions is frustrating for fans @FA_PGMOL pic.twitter.com/VHZvOnLNyr
— Krafisensi (@Krafisensi4) August 22, 2023
So, I ask the question again; Do you think Tomi’s red card was harsh or not?
It was very harsh. Arsenal should appeal against both yellow cards, because we’ll need Tomiyasu for the next away match
Zinchenko playing inverted-LB will make us more dangerous in the upcoming home game, but we’d better play Tomiyasu or Kiwior there in tough away games like the one at Selhurst Park
“sighs”
You CANNOT appeal a yellow card.
On the plus side it is only one game he will miss – the home game against Fulham.
Ridiculous refereeing..
That sucks because it was wrong
Absolutely agree there – it was made worse by the fact that Ayew and Co were diving all over the place trying to con the referee and nothing was done.
We got the win though and that, at the end of the day is the most important thing. Zinchenko or Tierney can come in at left back and perhaps White on the right..
a yellow card is not challengeable to my understanding
@gotanidea,,, in the English Premier League you cannot appeal a double yellow card. You can only appeal if it’s a mistaken identity. Unfortunately Tomiyasu was booked because of the time taken. It started with Martinelli throwing the ball to Shite Havertz, who actually took the most time with the ball in his hands,,, then he handed the ball to Tomiyasu who only took 8.2 seconds to throw the ball. Tomiyasu had to actually run 20 metres to take it. The referees now have to be consistent with this. Second yellow card was wrongly shown. That was soft. But unfortunately clubs cannot appeal it. It sucks big time,,, but at the end of the day, you don’t put yourself in that position to allow the referee to hand out a yellow card in the first place. The refereeing wasn’t the best. Crystal Palace got away with far worse. We got the three points. We now move on to Fulham
Well, at least the inconsistent and incompetent referee gave us a penalty. Can’t wait for the next game
Very harsh for Tomi to receive either yellow. It looks like referees are being subjective on who they dish cards out to.
I was glad there was a yellow card for the time wasting since I don’t like it. That said, I thought Tomi was unfortunate to get the card because he was the last in a chain of our players who were time wasting( Havertz took nearly twice the amount of time Tomi did before handing over the ball. It has been called rotational time wasting and Jon Fox wrote about it exhaustively in a different post. As for the second, I thought it was really harsh. A foul, maybe,but not one that warrants a yellow card.
The cards aside, am I the only one who thought Tomi was having a good game? To me,he looked like the Tomi in his first season before the injuries,which we haven’t seen in a while. He’s going to be key for us if he can stay fit.
Like everyone else he was having a good game.
To answer the headline,HARSH! so damn HARSH.
The 1st yellow card was definitely a yellow. It was for Arsenal time wasting and Tomi was the unlucky recipient. Very similar to a yellow in rugby after multiple infringements and the last guy gets it unfortunately.
It’s ridiculous to suggest the timer restarts every time a new player gets the ball. No, let’s be objective and admit it was a fair yellow and not just 8 seconds in total as being suggested!
Second yellow was absolute BS and the dive is to blame as much as the ref.
Insane. Tomi did not make even one foul the entire game and got two yellows. You give a red to a violent player who disrespects the rules or dangers other players, not a guy who took 8 seconds to throw and might have slightly touched the opponent’s back. And did no other foul the whole game. A shame.
On the plus side, the ref was so bad he gave us a boolshit penalty. Eddie obviously dived and at the start of the dive he touched the keeper’s fingers so VAR did not overturn it because there is “contact”, but VAR would never have given us the penalty if the ref did not give it. Don’t know if we would have scored otherwise.
The card was very harsh. I’m sure the referee saw that after the match. I wish he can apologize. When it’s Arsenal, we should be very careful. We are hated much than anyone. Let’s kill off games on the earliest to avoid such.
It was unfortunate that Tomi was carded for the throw, which was within the time limit, but he had been taking ages in all his other throws up till then, so this may have had a cumulative effect on Coote’s decision.
You’d have expected our coaching staff to have drilled the players on this issue, especially so as White was carded in the first match, and PGMOL warned all clubs of new rules on this particular issue.
Expect more cards.
The second card was pathetic, Tomi may have touched Ayew slightly, but not enough to bring him down.
I thought we got lucky over the possible penalty for Palace, which was about as convincing as the one we were awarded.