How have Arsenal’s summer signings performed so far?

We all expected Arsenal to make some attacking signings in the summer, with most fans confident the Gunners would sign a striker.

Arsenal was one of the leading scorers in the Premier League last season, but there was still a sense that they might have won the title if they had a clinical striker.

Despite being linked with players such as Victor Osimhen, Alexander Isak, and Viktor Gyökeres, the Gunners did not sign a striker. Instead, Mikel Arteta chose to further strengthen the midfield and defence—two areas that not many believed required attention during the summer.

Riccardo Calafiori and Mikel Merino joined Arsenal, while David Raya completed his move to the club following a successful loan spell. Arsenal also signed Tommy Setford from Ajax, who has already been useful in at least one Carabao Cup game.

Overall, Calafiori has proven to be a good signing, but the defender has struggled with fitness issues, which have caused him to miss several matches. Nevertheless, he shows the potential to become a quality addition to the squad.

Merino joined a midfield that was already one of Arsenal’s strongest areas. While the Spaniard has managed to play, he rarely does anything extraordinary. However, most Arsenal fans would agree that his contributions in his first year at the club have been satisfactory for a start.