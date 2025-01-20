How have Arsenal’s summer signings performed so far?

We all expected Arsenal to make some attacking signings in the summer, with most fans confident the Gunners would sign a striker.
Arsenal was one of the leading scorers in the Premier League last season, but there was still a sense that they might have won the title if they had a clinical striker.
Despite being linked with players such as Victor Osimhen, Alexander Isak, and Viktor Gyökeres, the Gunners did not sign a striker. Instead, Mikel Arteta chose to further strengthen the midfield and defence—two areas that not many believed required attention during the summer.
Riccardo Calafiori and Mikel Merino joined Arsenal, while David Raya completed his move to the club following a successful loan spell. Arsenal also signed Tommy Setford from Ajax, who has already been useful in at least one Carabao Cup game.
Overall, Calafiori has proven to be a good signing, but the defender has struggled with fitness issues, which have caused him to miss several matches. Nevertheless, he shows the potential to become a quality addition to the squad.
Merino joined a midfield that was already one of Arsenal’s strongest areas. While the Spaniard has managed to play, he rarely does anything extraordinary. However, most Arsenal fans would agree that his contributions in his first year at the club have been satisfactory for a start.
The two of Calafiori and Merino have been waste of fund, when it was evident that the major need of the team are attackers; a winger and a striker.Calafiori was evidently an injury prone player by his history, and so, its not strange that he could not be relied on to stringe 2 consecutive games together. Merino on the other hand has been bang average. Paying 31m pounds on an average 28 year old player you would have gotten for free six months later was unwise. That fund would have been wisely spent on what the team urgently needs. For me, they are both 4 out of 10 signing.
4 out of 10 is quite generous, but I agree with you.
Merino was too slow to prevent Tielemans from scoring, but he made an incisive through ball to Trossard that led into our first goal against Aston Villa
Merino also won several aerial duels and almost scored twice. His abilities in tight spaces and duels have been showing that he’d likely become a very good left-sided AM next season
As for Calafiori, he seems an injury-prone player and Lewis-Skelly’s close-ball-control skill is better, but his aerial ability is better than Timber’s, Zinchenko’s and Lewis-Skelly’s
If Magalhaes leaves in the summer, Calafiori could be his perfect successor
@Gai, imo, for Tielesmans header it’s more of Timber responsibility to prevent it, even Patheys position that allowed Watkins goal Timber was supposed to cover that space as a Center Defender. That’s what Saliba would do.
Merino for first season hasn’t done badly at all, their is more positives. He needs full pre-season. Calafiori would be better as CB he doesn’t have the pace of a left full back.
We seriously need Saliba and White to be back in time. I am afraid of continuous pairing of Gabriel and Timber. Timber lacksaerial abilities as a CD and his positioning for coners/dead balls not good enough.
While neither has set the heather on fire,I think we need to afford them more time to establish themselves .The injuries to Calafiori is a concern, and from what I have seen , I do not feel he will be a solution at LB when Tierney moves on.Basically he is probably an upgrade on Kwior as a deputy for Gabriel.
Merino’s not so bad. He’s started to get a good understanding with Lewis-Skelly & Trossard, which is something we’ve been crying out for since Xhaka left.
Merino is just a ‘good’ player, nothing special and a waste of money and time. We’ve had a couple of years to sign a top STRIKER. Liverpool win hard games with their strikers. Arsenal have thrown away the league to Man City/Haarland the last two seasons and to Jota/Nunez/Salah this season.
So far, They are both 5/10 for me.
11 days to go and we are yet to sign an attacker or winger. That’s pathetic.
Merino came from the Euros and got injured, so he didn’t have a proper pre-season with us. Calafiori is getting injured a lot, he hasn’t been getting a consistent run of games and for me he looks a real deal. Both players were very much needed, those positions were really needed the a left 8 and a left back, so nothing wrong with their signings. Not their fault Arteta/Edu chose not to bring a quality forward
Like Timber just give them time.
So far they’ve both been underwhelming to be honest.
There was more pressing needs in the team, but for some reason the manager saw fit to sanction the signings of Calafiori and Merino.
Not for the first time have I found myself bemused by some of the things this manager does and says to be honest. 🙄🤦♂️