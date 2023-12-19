How important is Arsenal’s trip to Anfield this weekend?

Nervy win for Arsenal but the biggest test is yet to come this weekend!

Arsenal gave us all a bit of a fright this weekend didn’t they and they like to keep us on the edge of our seats.

Well I guess the annoying thing about it is the fact that we were so dominant against Brighton but only managed to score two goals, and although we got through the game, had it gone any different, we would have rued the missed chances.

Just like the big miss that Brighton had near the end of the game, had that gone in the game could have ended 1-1 but luckily for us it was a bad miss and we managed to wrap the game up via Kai Havertz. We need to learn to kill games off quicker and be better than what we have been doing, otherwise it will be a tense season and we don’t need that!

But now that game is over we have a big big game coming up on the weekend with that dreaded trip to Anfield, where we saw a very inconsistent Manchester United go and hold them to a point.

Now I’d like to think if United can go and do that then we have just as much of a chance to go and get something out of the game, but then this is Liverpool and this is Anfield and we know our history at that stadium is not the best.

Had we beaten Aston Villa and Newcastle United we would have been sitting a little prettier at the top of the table but as that wasn’t meant to be, there is now no denying that Saturday’s game will surely be one to watch in terms of who will end up as champions at the end of the season. Although it can be said that it is too early to say this, right now it is clearly Arsenal and Liverpool as the front runners, especially given the poor form of Manchester City up until now.

Let’s hope and pray that the battering we all thought United were going to get at Anfield does not come our way, after Liverpool were left frustrated and ended up with one point!

And lets also hope that we finally get the result we deserve at Anfield to really be seen as serious contenders this season, here’s hoping hey Gooners?

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_

