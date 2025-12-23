How important is Odegaard’s form to Arsenal’s overall success?

Martin Odegaard has returned after an injury-plagued start to the season, and his quality has quickly become evident once again. As Arsenal captain, his presence carries significant weight, and his return represents a major boost for the Gunners at a crucial stage of the campaign. With Arsenal firmly in pursuit of the league title, every contribution matters, and Odegaard’s influence is difficult to overstate.

Arsenal understand the demands of a title challenge and knows that consistent hard work is required to secure victories. The squad has produced several standout performances this season, but maintaining those standards remains essential. The players at the Emirates are fully aware of the level expected of them, and having Odegaard available helps reinforce that mindset every time they take to the pitch.

Odegaard’s influence on Arsenal’s ambitions

Odegaard is one of the most influential figures in the squad, both in terms of leadership and technical ability. His intelligence in possession and ability to dictate tempo provide Arsenal with control in key moments. Now back to full fitness, his timing could hardly be better as the Gunners seek to sustain momentum and keep pressure on their rivals.

Beyond his creative qualities, Odegaard sets an example through his work rate and composure. His return allows Arsenal to function with greater fluidity in midfield, helping link play and create opportunities for teammates. This balance is vital as the team looks to navigate the challenges of the run-in.

Statistical impact and expert insight

The importance of Odegaard has been highlighted by Isaan Khan, who assessed his role according to The Daily Mail. He wrote, “The Odegaard the Gunners need is the one who set up Zubimendi on 69 minutes, the Spaniard striking the goal frame, and who has been so instrumental for the north London club in previous years.

“He had 22 league goal involvements (15 goals, seven assists) and 19 goal involvements (eight goals, 11 assists) in the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons respectively.”

Those figures underline his consistent output and influence over recent seasons. As Arsenal push forward in their title bid, Odegaard’s leadership, creativity, and experience will be central to their hopes of success, making his return one ensuring optimism around the Emirates.