How important is Odegaard’s form to Arsenal’s overall success?

Martin Odegaard has returned after an injury-plagued start to the season, and his quality has quickly become evident once again. As Arsenal captain, his presence carries significant weight, and his return represents a major boost for the Gunners at a crucial stage of the campaign. With Arsenal firmly in pursuit of the league title, every contribution matters, and Odegaard’s influence is difficult to overstate.
Arsenal understand the demands of a title challenge and knows that consistent hard work is required to secure victories. The squad has produced several standout performances this season, but maintaining those standards remains essential. The players at the Emirates are fully aware of the level expected of them, and having Odegaard available helps reinforce that mindset every time they take to the pitch.
Odegaard’s influence on Arsenal’s ambitions
Odegaard is one of the most influential figures in the squad, both in terms of leadership and technical ability. His intelligence in possession and ability to dictate tempo provide Arsenal with control in key moments. Now back to full fitness, his timing could hardly be better as the Gunners seek to sustain momentum and keep pressure on their rivals.
Beyond his creative qualities, Odegaard sets an example through his work rate and composure. His return allows Arsenal to function with greater fluidity in midfield, helping link play and create opportunities for teammates. This balance is vital as the team looks to navigate the challenges of the run-in.
Statistical impact and expert insight
The importance of Odegaard has been highlighted by Isaan Khan, who assessed his role according to The Daily Mail. He wrote, “The Odegaard the Gunners need is the one who set up Zubimendi on 69 minutes, the Spaniard striking the goal frame, and who has been so instrumental for the north London club in previous years.
“He had 22 league goal involvements (15 goals, seven assists) and 19 goal involvements (eight goals, 11 assists) in the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons respectively.”
Those figures underline his consistent output and influence over recent seasons. As Arsenal push forward in their title bid, Odegaard’s leadership, creativity, and experience will be central to their hopes of success, making his return one ensuring optimism around the Emirates.
Odegaard’s form is currently in the doldrums. I hope Arteta doesn’t keep Eze on the bench so long that he gets to this point. Someone needs to teach Arteta that , when the weight is too strong for the left arm, you don’t try and exercise it on the spot. You instead, switch arms and carry with your right.
With all honesty, Arsenal doesn’t need Odegaard. I’ve been saying this for over three years now, only that Arteta is always infatuated in love with players that uses left foot. Arsenal don’t need Odegaard for success from day one. Both Eze and Nwaneri are better in the attacking midfield, and hence, will be rotated
Arsenal should put Odegaard and Gabriel Jesus in the market this January to raise funds for a defensive midfielder who will rotate with Rice, and also for players like Semenyo and Toni Fruk.
For starters, anyone who wants Gyokeres to do well will want Odegaard to do well. Gyok thrives on through balls and there’s no player in our squad better than the captain at playing through balls.
There’s no footballer in the world who has registered more assists in World Cup qualifying matches than Odegaard’s 7. We just need our attackers to offer better movement like Haaland does for Norway. Odegaard should also work on his release- he delays releasing the ball sometimes.
He’s been unfortunate with injuries this season but was already showing signs of regaining form prior to the injury.
I remember when we struggling against Newcastle earlier in the season he came on and changed the game. Don’t think we’d have won without him. We are a better side with him in it.
In all honesty Odegaard has either been injured the last two seasons or terribly inconsistent.
Eze should be first choice every time . I would perhaps look to move Odegaard on perhaps…