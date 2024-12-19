How impressed have you been with Alessia Russo’s form these last few weeks, for Arsenal Women?

It’s starting to seem criminal not to talk about Alessia Russo nowadays—the girl is in the form of her life. At the moment, it’s death, taxes, and Alessia Russo scoring goals—that’s just inevitable.

On Wednesday night, as Arsenal Women and Bayern Munich faced off at Meadow Park, she took the opportunity to continue her resurgence. In the 58th minute of the game, the German side scored to take a 2-1 lead, but before they could enjoy their advantage, Russo saw to it that our Gunners responded quickly, scoring seconds later. Mariona Caldentey’s penalty later on saw Arsenal win the game 3-2, securing the top spot in UWCL Group C.

Alessia Russo’s equalizer against Bayern was her 6th goal in four games. The England Lionesses star now has 10 goals in her last 11 appearances. Amazingly, that great shift she put in last night meant she’s now been Player of the Match four times in a row against:

– Aston Villa

– Vålerenga

– Liverpool

– Bayern Munich

She’s magical, and her statistics against Bayern Munich are evidence of that:

– Minutes: 89

– Touches: 35

– Accurate passes: 12/18

– Shots blocked: 1

– Shots on target: 1

– Clearance: 1

– Clearance off the line: 1

– Blocked shots: 1

– Interception: 1

She may be singled out for the Magdalene Eriksson goals where the Bayern Munich defender got to the ball first both times in front of her, but the way she responded by dragging us kicking and screaming to a win says so much about her character.

Other than the great Arsenal Women performances and results, if there’s one player who’s ensuring that Renée Slegers is appointed the permanent Gunner women’s head coach, it is Russo. Under Jonas Eidevall, she had a goal and an assist in 9 games. Under Renée, she’s got 10 goals in 11 games!

How impressed have you been with Alessia Russo’s form these last few weeks? Has the winter break come at the wrong time for her?

I’d love to hear your thoughts Gooners.

Michelle M

