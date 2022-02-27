How is Arteta really performing compared to the last ten years?

How is Arteta really doing? by AndersS
As I write this, Arsenal is sitting 5th in the table with 45 point from 24 games.
We all know, the difference in games played makes it a bit difficult to determine our exact position in the table, but the fact is, this season only 3 teams have had more than 45 points after 24 games played. Man C, Liverpool and Chelsea.
Many discussions on Just Arsenal seem to revolve around how Arteta is doing as our manager, and whether he is the right one for us.
Personally, I have certainly expressed my doubts, and I am still not convinced he was the best choice when he was appointed. Also, I have been surprised by the reports that we are already preparing to extend his contract.
Every so often I see the point being made, that we are only being a very serious contender for the top 3 or 4 because other teams are struggling. Presumably this argument is implying the situation is only temporary until teams like Man Utd and Spurs get their acts together and restore things to where they ought to be.
The point certainly looks to have some validity, as we nearly every week see teams around us dropping points.
But is it really abnormal?
If you look at our 45 points for 24 games, we have only had more points in 3 of the 10 preceding seasons (since the 11/12 season):
In 13/14 we had a staggering 55 points for 24 games, and we were in fact leading the league. Unfortunately, we finished the season “only” in 4th with 79 points.
In 16/17 we had 47 points after 24 games and lying 4th, and we finished 5th.
In 18/19 we also had 47 points, were lying 4th and finished 5th.
Looking at these stats, it would be fair to conclude, at this stage our season is really comparable to our very best seasons in the past 10-11 years, and it really has nothing to do with any abnormal lack of points to our rivals.
We have won more points than we have had on average at this stage. A somewhat surprising fact, I think.
If you want to make a case against Arteta, it would be natural to point out that we only had 34 points at this stage last season, and we finished a disappointing 8th. Maybe this season is an overachievement?
I think, history shows, that we have to wait and see how we finish in the end. Things change quickly in football and in just 2-3 weeks or at the end of the season, it could all look very bleak indeed.
But at the moment things do look good, and despite my own surprise at the talk of extending Arteta’s contract, I would have to say, the Arsenal ownership/leadership would not be doing their job properly if they weren’t preparing to keep hold of Arteta. Because just like things can turn very bleak, it could also be that we are on track to achieving one of the very best results in the league for 10-11 years. If we do, we will be achieving this with a very young and talented team. Not bad for a “rookie manager”, if it happens, and I just may have to admit that it is a great luck the club is run by people with a real strategy and the ability to follow it, and not run by people like myself.
kind regards
Anders S
Great article Anders and how it is and not how it is perceived by some.
The truth of the matter is in the league you need your opponents to not win so you can rise above them. There is no problem being where we are because our opponents are dropping points as long as we take advantage of it. The same thing happened in 15/16. We haven’t been great this season but we have been more consistent than those going for 4th. We could’ve even been higher but for several poor decisions. Its in the past and now we must do egetything we can secure it. Overrating or underrating the season, coach or players means a departure from reality which I refuse to indulge in I see us finishing 4th and there could even be a gap between us and 5th.
This is actually a great article giving context to ourn season in comparison to our past ten seasons.
However those seasons also included trophies in four years. This season there will be no trophy. This is a failure for Arsenal football club.
Furthermore with no other competitions than the PL our actual football we are playing is turgid and still without a clear attacking pattern and philosophy.
I am impressed with our defensive organisation and our ability to battle.
However why after 2.5 years in charge do we still struggle to impose ourselves on teams and also create very little for our centre forwards. It’s a damning scenario.
It’s the reason why Auba left because he knew this was the case and he was being unfairly blamed. It’s no coincidence he has started two games for Barca , with two sub appearances and already has four goals.
Arteta game management seems to be improving and his motivational skills are obviously working on the younger players.
For this season top four, if not third are the bare minimum. If he cannot achieve this he should be sacked.
He has only the league to worry about and has all the players he wants at the club having got rid of very talented players such as Saliba and Auba and Gwendouzi all of whom we could have used right now.
The fact is we are struggling to score and create and have been since he has taken over.
It’s not a long term sustainable way to play and will catch up to him eventually unless he can improve this dynamic in the final third for the central striker and central attacking midfielder.
Odegaard is not going to score you many goals. Madison on the other hand has 11 goals and seven assists despite having an average season by his standards. Teilemens has 7 goals and three assists despite playing much deeper than Odegaard. They are playing in a Leicester team having a poor season yet their output is still way higher than Odegaard.
If you look at goals scored ours is one of the lowest in the league for top half teams. It’s simply NOT good enough.
Sorry if it seems like I am Arteta bashing but I prefer to look deeper at what is actually happening rather than simply take face level results.
We had a similar run with Emery to when we went 22 games unbeaten but the underlying football was not good and there were many flaws in our play.
For me this lack of creation and flow in our final third through the centre is a massive massive flaw under Arteta, it has never been rectified or fixed or improved upon and this after 2.5 years in charge. Eventually if this is not fixed we will he massively exposed and our results will fall away.
The players cannot be expected to go to the well every week, it’s exhausting. If we had a clear pattern of attacking play they wouldn’t have to do this in the first place. I am yet to see from our manager and until he does I will remain skeptical about his long term credentials to make us challenge for the PL and CL.
Absolutely great read @free
I don’t believe I could disagree with anything you said .
👍
Great article Free, i could have written it myself. And a realists view.
Apart from Arteta’s faults one important context is that the team is in transition compared to the past seasons and some of the small clubs have massively improved player wise and tactically. This is the reason why every single player we sign this window is so critical because it can set us back against or elevate us. Auba never fit his style as a CF. He should’ve been played on the wings but he is a limited player so he had to go. I can’t believe he was once compared to Kane. There is no excuse for Arteta to not finish in top 4 which for me I believe he will. Time will tell but its looking likely right now.`
Good article, but I’d prefer to compare the club ownership with the best two EPL teams, because a club’s employees can only be as good as their ultimate decision maker
Man City’s takeover by Sheikh Mansour was in 2008, then they won EPL in 2012 after making extravagant investment and replacing Hughes with Mancini. Liverpool was sold to Fenway Sports Group in 2010, then they won UCL in 2019 after sacking three managers
Whereas Kroenke bought out Usmanov’s shares to own Arsenal more than 90% in 2018 and he’s sacked two managers. If we use FSG’s achievement at Liverpool as a barometer, Kroenke needs five more years and another management regime before winning his first major trophy at Arsenal
Need to take into account if the other teams are having a good season or not in their own opinion firstly.
Spurs, Man U, Leicester and even Chelsea would say they are underperforming and would usually be doing better. At least 2 of them are likely to do better next season.
Then you have also left out that all of our rivals have been playing more games than us which is an advantage we won’t have next season, it makes a huge difference.
Contract management has been a shambles and we have lost a lot of potential revenue under MA. Whether he likes a player or not is irrelevant, if a player is on our books their contract/extension/loan/sale should be managed properly and this has not been the case.
Lastly I didn’t see any mention of our embarrassingly early exits from the cups.
Now looking at the actual full picture we aren’t doing badly but we certainly aren’t having a cracker of a season either. If we wete just looking at the EPL and had a short term mindset then yes the season is going very well
Correct PJ, looking at the whole picture gives you the best perspective as to how well we are really doing.