How is making the ‘Emirates a fortress’ going, Mikel?

Relying on our home form is now a no go!
The Emirates has lost its status as a fortress after two losses in our four home Premier League games so far this season.
A place that was once seen as a fortress, a place where we had a good winning streak going and where teams would come and fail to find a breakthrough, is slowly turning into a happy hunting ground for visiting teams rather than the home side!
Arteta not long ago called out to his team to make the “Emirates a fortress” and for his boys to stop teams from winning and to make them run scared when coming to the Emirates ensuring that they left without a win. But forward on literally one month and those words have been ripped up, chucked away and burned, as quick as the pace of Hector Bellerin!
Losing to Leicester City and Aston Villa at the Emirates in the space of three weeks and conceding four goals in the process without reply is really not putting our boys in a good light is it! The Emirates is no longer a fortress and teams are no longer scared or worried about playing Arsenal, home or away really. But how we have gone from being unbeaten at the Emirates since December 2019 and failing to score in only three of 72 games there, to having two losses in two weeks and failing to score in those consecutive league home games too is beyond me and is beginning to be a bit of a worry!
Arteta at the time called on his players to “play with that confidence at home where we have to be really resilient and dominate games to impose ourselves in those games.” And barring that first half against Leicester where we showed that intent, the second half against Leicester and the game against Villa completely went against what he has told his boys to do.
How he now goes to getting our home wins back and making the Emirates a fortress looks like it will be an even tougher mission than first thought, especially after we thought we were going somewhere as a team but as reality hits it is back to the drawing board for our boys and our gaffer! Gooners?
Shenel Osman
It will take a long time before Arteta really makes us a major force. He is very inexperienced as a manager and it really shows. We want him to succeed but his man-management is poor, that is clear to see from the Guendouzi, Torreira, Ozil, Saliba scenarios. Are his passion and demanding character enough….maybe, but without man management nobody can succeed. Wenger was tactically inept but he was a great man-manager. Arteta is treating players like machines rather than humans and the team look oppressed and have all their creativity sucked out of them. Perhaps he is so demanding and regimented their natural skills are being suffocated? Just IMHO.
That’s the truth. His bosses at the office, instead of giving him a promotion, should have asked him to dial back a bit instead. When he said “I tried to help Ozil but I failed” , you see there and then “a know it all coach” with no humility or flexibility in mind. No doubt he is a smart person and hopefully these losses make him realize that football is about the players, not him.
lcw, I think that phrase he used regarding Ozil was, at the very least, unfortunate, but let’s remember the situation he was at.
Every interview, question, statement revolved around Mesut Ozil…just think about JustArsenal and how many articles were being published on here – it was like nothing else existed.
Fans were getting exasperated, from both camps and the arguments were getting more and more bitter and tribal.
Now let’s imagine what MA was feeling – he made his decision on Ozil, Guedouzi and Soks, but it was always the same subject that dominated his time…MO.
I believe he that he just wanted to get on with the job and, in desperation to move on, made what he thought would clear the issue up.
Saying that he has poor man management skills, flies in the results he has achieved with the likes of Xhaka, Elneny, AMN, Mustafi etc.
What we are seeing is a different approach than both AW and UE used -in my experience, there are different ways to man manage and Alex Ferguson is a prime example when one compares him to Arsene Wenger….these two being the most successful managers in the PL.
I also personally think he has made a mistake with MO, but he can review it in January – until then, let’s judge him overall, not on one result and one player.
Remember where we were this time last year with regards to the club and it’s coach/players.
Hats off Ken
Arteta will fail, far to inexperienced. He imagines himself a Pep after a short internship. His ego is ostracising Ozil and Pepe. Auba will be next. His tactics no matter what formation are staid and predictable.
Well I don’t know how much playing at home will help when there are no fans lol..
It’s not only Arteta, although yes he has got to take the blame too, but a lot of these players just don’t know what it means to play for our great club, too often we see so many lackluster performances… They seem to think playing for Arsenal means half hearted performances and big pay checks… It’s been the norm for so long now and we just seem to go round in circles… They performed decent for Unai Emery for a few months then it imploded and now we are seeing the same with Arteta… I’m not really sure what is going on at the club… We could replace the manager but who really believes anything major will change?
Well Arteta is not the only one living in cucu land some of our fans are as well. By de way where are all de MA blind fan boyzz hiding?. Arrest is UE 2.0 like pepe is Gervinhio 2.0. The club needs to start thinking of plan B if we and in same position as last year…we reacted very late last year as hopefully we don’t do the same mistake again. No result and awful football ….where is improvement that too after spending so much money.
Mohsan, Here I am as one of the many majority Gooners who are standing four square behind our excellent manager, saying you have no idea what you are talking about!
An overreacting, unrealistic, rather silly and unconsidered man that you are and I am so pleased that I am a polar opposite from you! No need to hide and I WOULD FAR RATHER COME OUT FRONT AND CHALLENGE YOUR JUVENILE AND THOUGHLESS VIEWS, AS I AM NOW DOING!
OT.. Chambers, Saliba, ESR, Macey and Balogun start for the U21s tonight…. COYG
Do you watch the unders Sue ?
I like to keep an eye on them, Kev…
Can’t watch them – no stream!!
Can’t say I ever watched an under or woman’s game Sue the first team give me enough headaches I like to wind down when we aren’t playing 😂😂 I couldn’t even bring myself to Google arsenal news its too depressing 😛
Nice comment ⬆️ btw, Kev 👍
Thank you Sue 🙂
Where can we watch the match, I want to see Saliba playing. He is one of my favourite youngsters.
The only place I can see is Gillingham’s ifollow – costs £10 😳 Gonna check on YouTube. We’re currently 1-0 up!
Sue I have ifollow and watching the game now 😃
Matthew Willock playing for Gillingham and he’s just got smashed by one of our boys who just got booked, Joe won’t be happy 😂
😂 2 of our youngsters are on loan there – Medley and Coyle.
Have the MLS show on… I didn’t know Wanyama plays for Henry’s Impact…
I like medley or what I saw from him in a couple of pre season games but the chances of him being a regular at Arsenal is slim 😲 no I didn’t either Sue he wasn’t a bad player, he did score a wonder goal at Anfield he just played for the wrong team 😛
😂😂 Well you can keep me updated!!
Haha yeah it’s halftime now the young Romanian boy scored and good to see chambers playing 😃
How come so many players be wrong, MA has had issue with so many players from young to experienced one. Fans kept blaming the players but then to what extent. Why can’t we see it is always MA who is constant in all equation if it’s MG, Ozil, Saliba, Balogun….etc etc it’s always MA. Putting it foot down and stamping ur authority is one thing but to behave like a dictator is another. After lock down some of the fans have not only been worried about how awful and ugly football we have been playing but also MA inability to work with some of the talented youngsters. Question is how long we will keep shifting the blame on players saying they are rebellious and have attitude problem when will we see MA has failed to work with a lot of players ranging from young to old.
SHEER INVENTED FANTASY WITH NOT A SHRED OF TRUTH IN IT ! ARE YOU RELATED TO DONALD TRUMP!
Worried about Auba. His body language is not great at the moment. Hopefully a run of goals will change that.
Without fans there cannot be a fortress.The number of teams winning away from home are a reflection of this.
My message to the doom merchants is that Arteta has been in post for under 11 months and has already made great strides in reforming a borderline chaotic situation to a Cup winning side
So much at the club was wrong. A largely disinterested owner, several in senior management who weren’t fit for purpose (which may have included dodgy dealings) and a coach who failed to get his message across due to limited English. There are still players that were not what a club like Arsenal should have targeted, compounded by poor contract negotiations and an inability to sell on players for a decent profit often enough
In came Arteta and immediately changes were obvious – well at least to me they were.
I’m not blinkered; I know that errors have been made here and there but nothing to suggest to me that he is out of his depth.
Arsenal is a club in transition and it won’t be plain sailing all the way, but I’m nowhere near ready to pull the plug like some. A little bit of realism wouldn’t go amiss. What did you expect from Arteta? A genie with a lamp?