How likely is it that Lewis-Skelly will transition to Arsenal’s midfield full-time?

Arsenal’s left-back role may finally be sorted, but could there still be a need to recruit another left-back this summer?

Among the reasons Arsenal failed to lift the 2023-24 Premier League title, some feel the lack of stability at left-back was a contributing factor.

Last season, Arsenal simply couldn’t maintain consistency in the left-back position. Takehiro Tomiyasu struggled with injuries, Oleksandr Zinchenko battled inconsistency and fitness issues, and Jurrien Timber missed the majority of the season due to a long-term injury. Jakub Kiwior stepped in but failed to make the role his own.

In an effort to resolve their left-back struggles, the Gunners splashed out £42 million to secure Ricardo Calafiori from Bologna, who feels he can “play any role“.

Calafiori didn’t hit the ground running, with an early injury slowing his start at the club. However, he gradually recovered and began to establish himself in the team. But just as he was finding his footing, Hale End graduate Myles Lewis-Skelly burst onto the scene and staked his claim for the left-back spot.

The position, once seen as a weakness, has now transformed into an area of strength, with two quality full-backs competing for a starting role.

It’s fantastic that Lewis-Skelly has made such an impact at left-back, and at just 18 years old, one might assume the position is sorted for years to come. However, that may not be the case.

Not long ago, head coach Mikel Arteta, as quoted by Goal, hinted that Lewis-Skelly’s long-term future could lie in midfield.

“He can play as a 6 and an 8,” Arteta said. “It will depend a lot on the relationships and the chemistry with other players, and how this evolves within the team.”

Based on these revelations, one can’t help but feel that Lewis-Skelly is ultimately viewed as a midfielder. It’s well-documented that he played primarily as a midfielder during his time in the academy, and some believe his stint at left-back is part of a developmental strategy to instil tactical discipline in him.

With Arsenal likely to see a midfield exodus—Thomas Partey and Jorginho are expected to leave as free agents—could we see Lewis-Skelly transition back to midfield and be given more opportunities there?

If the young Englishman is poised to move into midfield in the near future, would it be wise for Arsenal to sign another left-back this summer?

Should Arsenal explore this option, one name that stands out is Ajax’s Jorrel Hato. Before the Gunners signed Calafiori, reports suggested Hato was a top target.

Interestingly, TBR Football recently reported that Arsenal’s interest in Hato remains strong. Could the Ajax star be a potential replacement for Lewis-Skelly at left-back as he transitions to midfield?

What are your thoughts Gooners?

