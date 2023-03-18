How Liverpool and Chelsea can provide an assist to Arsenal’s title chances

Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Chelsea – How These Teams Could Produce An Assist To Arsenal In Their Road To PL Glory

The way I’m looking at things, everything seems to favour Arsenal as far as the Premier League title race is concerned. Arsenal have established themselves as Premier League title favourites; after 11 games, they are on 66 points, five points better than their main rivals for the title, Manchester City (who are second on the PL).

Other than stats, now all that Arteta and his team will be thinking about is the Premier League fixtures ahead of them. Manchester City’s ambition to win the Champions League, the FA Cup, and the Premier League sees them having a lot to think about.

Looking at City’s fixtures, they are very demanding as well; playing Liverpool, Bayern Munich twice in the Champions League quarterfinals, and Arsenal all in April should be the perfect chance for them to slip, which may see Arsenal, who only have one remaining midweek fixture (when they play City on March 26th), always have enough rest to prepare for their last PL fixtures.

The exit from Europa hurts, but it would have been a lot more disappointing if the Gunners weren’t competing for the title. I don’t know about you, but at this moment, anything else would be a distraction for most of the Arsenal fans, who are hoping for a strong finish in the Premier League. All favour is on Arsenal.

Manchester City fans have a busy and unpredictable two months ahead of them where anything can happen as they face Bayern Munich twice, Liverpool, a revived Chelsea side, Brighton and Brentford away, and Arsenal. The race for the Premier League title just got better and spicier. Let’s see who comes out on top in May.

My bet is on Arsenal.

Sam P

