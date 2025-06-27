How Liverpool defender could help Arsenal keep key player

For a long time, Arsenal appeared at risk of losing William Saliba to Real Madrid, but that danger may now be easing.

The Frenchman has become one of the most vital players in Mikel Arteta’s squad, and his presence has transformed the club’s defensive solidity. Since Saliba began featuring regularly, Arsenal’s backline has become one of the best in the Premier League, and his influence continues to grow.

Madrid’s Interest Shifts to Konaté

Real Madrid have been admirers of Saliba for some time and were reportedly eyeing a move for the Arsenal centre-back. The Gunners have no intention of selling him, having built their defensive structure around the former Nice loanee. Saliba himself appears settled in North London and has given no indication that he wants to leave.

However, Arsenal’s worries may be easing thanks to a new development in Madrid’s transfer focus. According to Foot Mercato, the Spanish giants have now turned their attention to Ibrahima Konaté, with the Liverpool defender entering the final year of his contract.

Arsenal May Benefit from Madrid’s Change of Focus

Los Blancos have also monitored Konaté for some time, and the report suggests he could allow his contract to run down and leave Anfield as a free agent. Should Madrid choose to prioritise Konaté, Arsenal could avoid a difficult battle to retain Saliba.

This is a welcome development for Arsenal fans. Saliba is too important to lose at this stage of the club’s development. The Gunners are building a squad capable of challenging for the highest honours, and keeping players like Saliba is essential to that mission.

For now, it seems the immediate threat from Madrid has passed, though Arsenal must remain vigilant if they hope to secure Saliba’s long-term future at the Emirates.

