How Liverpool loss means Arsenal has kept another Premier League record

Liverpool has threatened a number of Arsenal records in recent seasons and their latest attempt to break another one ended last night.

Leicester City beat the Reds 1-0 in the Premier League in a hotly contested match.

In-form Mohamed Salah missed a penalty for Jurgen Klopp’s men, and the Foxes made them regret it after Ademola Lookman came off the bench to net the winner.

That was the first time Liverpool has failed to score in the league this season.

Opta’s Duncan Alexander said, on Twitter, it means Arsenal remains the only club in Premier League history to score in every league game in a season.

The Gunners achieved that feat in the 2001-02 campaign, and some fans believe it is much better than playing the entire 2003/2004 season unbeaten.

Just Arsenal Opinion

This is another record that shows Arsene Wenger is one of the best managers we ever had.

The Frenchman guided Arsenal to many different records during his time at the helm, and another manager will struggle to achieve the same success.

Mikel Arteta has done great in rebuilding our team, and if his young side continues developing well then the glory days should not be too far off.

THE JUST ARSENAL SHOW – Dan Smith has a rant over Arteta and ‘Players Welfare”