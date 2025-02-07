How Liverpool’s Carabao Cup final place could be good news for Arsenal

Liverpool secured their place in the final of the Carabao Cup with a victory over Tottenham last night, and this could have implications for Arsenal’s Premier League title ambitions.

The Gunners are locked in a fierce title race with Liverpool as both teams aim to dethrone Manchester City at the end of the season. The Reds have been in outstanding form across all competitions and are considered strong contenders for multiple trophies, including the Premier League, Carabao Cup, and Champions League. However, their success in the Carabao Cup could now test their squad depth and endurance.

With their place in the final confirmed, Liverpool are set for an intense run of fixtures. Mirror Football reports that the Reds will now play six matches in just 17 days, starting with their FA Cup clash against Plymouth Argyle. This congested schedule also includes their rescheduled Merseyside derby against Everton, meaning they will finally be level with Arsenal in terms of games played.

Meanwhile, Arsenal will enjoy an extended break and have planned a warm-weather training camp in Dubai. This allows their players valuable time to rest and recharge before resuming their title challenge. With Liverpool facing a physically demanding period, fatigue and potential injuries could impact their performances, offering Arsenal a chance to capitalise.

However, despite the possibility that Liverpool could struggle with their fixture congestion, Arsenal must remain focused on their own performances. If the Reds manage to maintain their momentum, the Gunners cannot afford to slip up. Mikel Arteta’s side must ensure they continue winning to be in the best position should Liverpool drop points.

While Liverpool’s packed schedule could work in Arsenal’s favour, the Gunners must prioritise their own consistency. The title race remains wide open, and any opportunity to close the gap must be seized.