How long before Arteta caves and gives the fans what they want? (Opinion)

Arsenal fans are growing frustrated with the lack of goals in recent weeks, and have been calling for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to get given the nod in the centre of the attack.

Alexandre Lacazette or Eddie Nketiah usually fight it out for the chance to lead the line since the Spanish boss took charge, although against Manchester City we watched Willian used as a makeshift CF.

The Brazilian certainly left a lot of questions unanswered with his display, and it is almost unthinkable that Aubameyang can not be considered for the role.

Since Arteta took over as head coach back in December, Aubz has taken to the field once in a central role, when coming off the bench against Liverpool in July, and hasn’t started a single Premier League match in the role, which begs the question ‘why?’

Aubameyang is the most clinical goalscorer in the Premier League, backed up his amazing consistency in front of goal since joining the club, scoring 22 league goals in each of his two full seasons with the club.

His record speaks for itself, and Arteta will surely have to address this should the team continue to struggle in front of goal, especially as Alexandre Lacazette had three chances in the Leicester game which deserved a better effort.

Will the manager be forced to reconsider playing the Gabonese forward centrally, or will he stick to his guns despite our struggles? Maybe the Englishman Nketiah should get a return out wide where he was enjoying some fine form earlier in 2020?

Patrick