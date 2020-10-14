How long before young king Edward overthows Lacazette? (Opinion)

Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah has become the all-time top goalscorer for England’s Under-21 side this week, but how long will it be before he earns a regular role for his club?
The striker scored his 14th goal for his team in the 2-1 win over Turkey last night to secure the record, and will now have plenty of time to cement his place in the record books before he is too old to participate.
Nketiah took only 12 appearances for his international side to break the record previously held by Alan Shearer and Francis Jeffers, and will be looking at next month’s opponents Andorra and Albania as teams he could boost his tally against.
Despite his prolific record for Aidy Boothroyd’s team, he is yet to earn a regular starting role for his club, but this could well be his season to do just that.
Alexandre Lacazette has been allowed to enter into the final two years of his playing deal, and could well be moved on before next season, opening the door for Nketiah to make the role his own, but he must earn it.
Our young star has impressed when given his shot, but is yet to show that he is the man to lead the line on a regular basis, despite convincing his manager that he is worthy of a squad role.
The manager has praised Eddie’s attitude on more than one occasion, but it is his performance on the pitch under the shining lights which will be the deal-breaker, and he will not want to waste any time when you consider Gabriel Martinelli could well be looking to challenge for the same spot in the team when he returns from injury in the coming months.
Nketiah very much appears to be in Arteta’s plans this season, but he will need to take those opportunities with both hands if he is to convince the Spaniard that he should be ahead of Lacazette, and possibly be our first choice next term with the Frenchman moved on…
Can young Eddie overthrow Laca this season?
Patrick
IMO he is not far behind. Possible even on the same level as lacca. I think lacca needs to be moved on ASAP. I do t think he is a special player. He is not bad but not great either. I think auba should be playing upfront with Eddie as 2nd choice.
Come the new year o would love to see martinelle auba pepe ad the front 3 how terrifying would that be. I just dont see lacca as a long term option.
Eddie clearly can get goals and works hard lacca has been pants for us. Give Eddie a good string of 5 games
Edie Nketiah should be the 9 for Europa league permanently.
Meanwhile in the premier league he should interchange with Lacazette. Let Lacazette strengthen his 9 position in the Premier league.
Very far, not arsenal quality, we deserve better
Hahaha…well said. Right on the money Simon.
I believe we have some top young talents breaking through in the forward positions. Nketiah, Martinelli, Saka, Balogun and Nelson are all good prospects.
But… they are still too young to be placed under the pressure of having to produce results week in, week out in the prem. For now, we 100% need the experience of Laca, Auba, Willian and hopefully Pepe this season.
Sometimes I feel the hate on Laca is unfair. Yes he doesnt produce the numbers we might expect. But, he comes short to receive the ball which always draws a central defender with him, thereby creating the space for Auba to cut into from the left. I compare Laca to a firmino of Liverpool, they have similar roles in the side.
Laca is still way ahead of nketiah. Better at pressing, tracking back, hold up play and aggression/grit. Their shooting is probably on par (nketiah has been better for England than arsenal in this regard). Pace is the only advantage nketiah has on laca and I haven’t seen him use it to any effect yet.
How is their shooting on par, I don’t think I have ever seen nketiah shoot from outside the box. Yes laca doesn’t score enough but still ahead of nketiah.
Oh can’t wait for martinelli to come back now that’s some proper 9
Hope not with Nketiah, no offense; aside from pressing he doesn’t offer much in goal scoring.
Martinelli far surpasses Edie in this aspect, and I hope Martinelli gets the lion’s share of chances up front over Edie.
IMHO Edie needs a loan where he can a run of games, so he can show what he can do over a period of time. Unfortunately, we can’t take the risk with Him starting a string of games.
I’d much rather have Laca get those opportunities, and Martinelli as a second choice when he’s fit again.
Spot on SB.I like Nketiah but he is some way short of the finished article and needs to improve his first touch and decision making before he can become a first choice number nine.There is no doubt he is a natural goal scorer and very good in the air and under Arteta I am confident he will continue to improve .
Truth is none of the two should be a starter. The ST position will be the next void to be filled through the market.
Auba is the best option we have upfront if we are serious.
I hope Saturday won’t be a remake of the liverpool’s game…
Laca is way ahead. Even when Laca is not scoring goals at bare minimum he is working hard and holding up the ball and tracking back. Eddie seems to be a pure poacher and not much more. I dont think poachers are going to do too well in this system. We dont get a lot of bodies in the box, so Eddie is easy to mark, and Eddie’s linkup play is sub-par. Needs to keep improving. As it stands I see Laca holding down his position, us selling him next summer, and getting a replacement who will overtake Eddie.
I think Lacazette still has some sort of experience over Nketiah, so for now Laca is still better than Nketiah.
But Nketiah with proper training and hard work can better Lacazette’s performances and stats in the near future.