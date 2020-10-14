How long before young king Edward overthows Lacazette? (Opinion)

Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah has become the all-time top goalscorer for England’s Under-21 side this week, but how long will it be before he earns a regular role for his club?

The striker scored his 14th goal for his team in the 2-1 win over Turkey last night to secure the record, and will now have plenty of time to cement his place in the record books before he is too old to participate.

Nketiah took only 12 appearances for his international side to break the record previously held by Alan Shearer and Francis Jeffers, and will be looking at next month’s opponents Andorra and Albania as teams he could boost his tally against.

Despite his prolific record for Aidy Boothroyd’s team, he is yet to earn a regular starting role for his club, but this could well be his season to do just that.

Alexandre Lacazette has been allowed to enter into the final two years of his playing deal, and could well be moved on before next season, opening the door for Nketiah to make the role his own, but he must earn it.

Our young star has impressed when given his shot, but is yet to show that he is the man to lead the line on a regular basis, despite convincing his manager that he is worthy of a squad role.

The manager has praised Eddie’s attitude on more than one occasion, but it is his performance on the pitch under the shining lights which will be the deal-breaker, and he will not want to waste any time when you consider Gabriel Martinelli could well be looking to challenge for the same spot in the team when he returns from injury in the coming months.

Nketiah very much appears to be in Arteta’s plans this season, but he will need to take those opportunities with both hands if he is to convince the Spaniard that he should be ahead of Lacazette, and possibly be our first choice next term with the Frenchman moved on…

Can young Eddie overthrow Laca this season?

Patrick