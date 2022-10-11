How long can Arsenal keep up this winning run – Our next 7 games at least?

Well, when Arsenal had an abysmal end to last season,and ending up gifting fourth place to Tottenham at the end, who would have believed that we would win 10 out of our first 11 games of this campaign and been on top of the league since the opening day? Not many of us for sure!

But that is the fact at the moment, and having navigated our two toughest fixtures so far, and getting all three points from both Tottenham and Liverpool, who would dare to predict when we could lose our next game?

So let’s have a look at our next 7 fixtures before we have our next game against a “top six rival”, which is Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on the 6th of November. It may only be four weeks away, but we have a massive 7 more games to play before then so there will be a hell of a lot of pressure on the players.

So, first of all we have to travel to Norway to face Bodo/Glimt on Thursday. Our reserves were very impressive in beating them 3-0 at the Emirates, and I’m hoping that we can pull of a repeat win, although it should be tougher in Norway, where our opponents have never lost in the Europa League after 6 games.

But I’m sure our excellent backup players will do the job again….

Then next Sunday we have a tricky away game at Leeds. It’s always tough up at Elland Road but after a good start to the season, the Whites are without a win in ttheir last five. I’m sure we can make that 6…

Our next game was suppoed to be Man City (a title decider?) but that has been postponed so we can face PSV in the Europa. They are vying for the top of the Eredvisie but if Arteta mixes a few first team players in the team, we could wrap up qualification at the Emirates. That could be our 8th win in a row if we carry on like this…

Next up we travel to Southampton in the League. They are a bit of a bogey team but they have an even younger team than us, and are on a 4-game losing streak. Another win for Arsenal?

next is PSV away, but if we still have all our players fit I’ll go for another win, but the 10th game in a winning streak is always tricky. but even a draw will nearly ensure we end up top of the group.

After that we have bottom-of-the-table Nottm Forest at home, and then Zurich at home. Surely (dare I say it!), they should be easy games, and we will then be full of confidence when we travel across London to Stamford Bridge…

Is winning our next seven games such a far-fetched idea?

