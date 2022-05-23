How long will Arsenal fans give Arteta to prove he is a success next season?

How much time does Arteta have left?

Arsenal have just finished 5th for 21/22 season, missing out on the Champions League once again, and there are two ways of looking at this – success or failure.

We are all disappointed right now, considering we pretty much had 4th spot in the bag, and at one point, even Chelsea were in our sights. Once the dust settles, and we take emotion out of it, some will consider this season a failure, and some a success (albeit, not a huge success).

So how soon into next season do we look at replacing Arteta if it’s not going well? This article is open for everyone, but more so for those who still support Arteta (like myself). The question is obviously irrelevant for those who already want him out.

Arteta will spend more money during the summer. It will be his 4th season as manager (3rd full season). We have seen small amounts of progress season on season, but I feel we now have to hit the ground running from week one next season.

I like a lot of Arteta’s signings so far, and apart from Odegaard (who looks very promising), he’s signed no other attacking players. I am intrigued to see what we look like, and how we will play next season with his attackers in what should be a full Arteta starting XI.

I am realistic, so I do not expect a title challenge next season given the huge gap between Liverpool, City and the rest, but what I do expect next season is:

Champions League qualification

Consistent performances

Better results

Less defeats

A very deep run in either of the Europa League, FA Cup or League Cup

I am not demanding any trophies, but they are a fair enough trade off if other requirements are not met.

The 22/23 season will start August 6th, and will take a 5 week break around 12/13th November for the 2022 World Cup. The league will resume around the 18th December.

I would give Arteta up to the 13th November, and if we’re not performing at a good enough level, I would change then. That would give us a good 5 weeks to not only sort out a new manager, but to reshape our January transfer plans as well with any new appointment.

So there it is. I’m giving Arteta around 13 weeks into the new season before I register with the “Arteta Out” brigade. How much longer will you give him?

Jonbo