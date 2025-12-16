How long will Ben White be sidelined after the recent injury

Ben White has been added to Arsenal’s growing list of injured players, with the defender set to miss several weeks of action. The setback is another frustrating moment for both the club and the player, as Arsenal continue to battle fitness issues within a large and competitive squad. White has established himself as one of the Premier League’s finest defenders, yet injuries have repeatedly disrupted his rhythm and availability.

Another setback for an important defender

Arsenal value White highly and are pleased to have him as part of their squad, but his recurring injury problems remain a concern. The former Leeds United man has often struggled to maintain a prolonged run of matches, which has limited his overall impact despite his clear quality. The Gunners have faced ongoing difficulties in keeping players fit, and White is among those most affected by these issues.

The defender is eager to return as soon as possible, and the club shares that hope. However, the current outlook suggests he will be sidelined for the next few weeks. There is an acceptance within the camp that patience will be required to ensure he returns fully fit rather than risking further complications.

Defensive concerns and short term implications

According to The Sun, the hamstring injury White suffered during the match against Wolves is expected to keep him out of action for at least four weeks. This potential month-long absence places additional strain on Arsenal’s defensive options at a crucial stage of the season. White will be focused on his recovery, aiming to return stronger and ready to contribute once cleared.

Arsenal’s defence has now been weakened further, raising the possibility that alternative solutions may be required if another defender is injured. In such a scenario, the club could be forced into makeshift arrangements that may create wider problems for the team.

Despite these concerns, there is some optimism at the club. Several injured players are expected to return soon, and the coming month could bring positive developments on the fitness front. For now, Arsenal must manage without White and hope his recovery progresses smoothly.