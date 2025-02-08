How long will Gabriel Martinelli be sidelined after his latest injury

Gabriel Martinelli is the latest Arsenal star to suffer an injury, and the Brazilian could be out for a prolonged period. Injuries are an inevitable part of football, but Arsenal have every reason to feel they have been particularly unlucky with their key players sidelined throughout the season. The club has had to make constant adjustments to their starting lineup, with several of their most important players spending time away from action. This has made it challenging for Arsenal to maintain a consistent run of wins, but despite the setbacks, they continue to fight.
A report in the Daily Mail reveals that Martinelli is expected to be out of action for over a month after picking up a hamstring injury during the match against Newcastle United. This is a significant blow, as Martinelli has been an integral part of the team. Following Bukayo Saka’s injury, Martinelli was given the right wing role, but now, with his absence, Ethan Nwaneri is expected to take on that position if Saka is not fully fit when the team returns from their trip to Dubai.
Losing Martinelli is undoubtedly disappointing, as he has been a crucial player for the Gunners, and his presence will be missed. However, the team must now adapt and make the most of the resources available. The challenge for Arsenal is to maintain their form and perform well, even without some of their top stars. Every player in the squad must understand the weight of playing for such a big club and recognise the responsibility to step up when needed. While injuries have tested their depth, Arsenal will have to continue to push forward, relying on their remaining players to keep the team competitive in all competitions.
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
Another injury, and there are some fans who still think that we can win the League, and laughably the Champions League.🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🙄🤦♂️🤷♂️
Going to be a miserable few months for you then Derek. Most people have a have a large pinch of realism about our chances but would rather be optimistic – pleasantly surprised if something really good happens – rather than look for the worst outcome. Different personalities at play here.
You shouldn’t give up so easily
Anything is possible
Lucky Arsenal?
The first paragraph of the article hits the nail on the head. We are not the only club to have suffered; City completely lost their composure, Spurs have had a torrid time, but at least Arsenal, with all the lack of continuity have done really well to keep at it.
Yet another non impact injury. in fact other than Ødegaard’s on international duty and Merino being injured in training by a team mate, I think they’re all pulls, strains & ACL injuries & none caused by fouls in the PL or domestic cups.
…or CL