How long will Gabriel Martinelli be sidelined after his latest injury

Gabriel Martinelli is the latest Arsenal star to suffer an injury, and the Brazilian could be out for a prolonged period. Injuries are an inevitable part of football, but Arsenal have every reason to feel they have been particularly unlucky with their key players sidelined throughout the season. The club has had to make constant adjustments to their starting lineup, with several of their most important players spending time away from action. This has made it challenging for Arsenal to maintain a consistent run of wins, but despite the setbacks, they continue to fight.

A report in the Daily Mail reveals that Martinelli is expected to be out of action for over a month after picking up a hamstring injury during the match against Newcastle United. This is a significant blow, as Martinelli has been an integral part of the team. Following Bukayo Saka’s injury, Martinelli was given the right wing role, but now, with his absence, Ethan Nwaneri is expected to take on that position if Saka is not fully fit when the team returns from their trip to Dubai.

Losing Martinelli is undoubtedly disappointing, as he has been a crucial player for the Gunners, and his presence will be missed. However, the team must now adapt and make the most of the resources available. The challenge for Arsenal is to maintain their form and perform well, even without some of their top stars. Every player in the squad must understand the weight of playing for such a big club and recognise the responsibility to step up when needed. While injuries have tested their depth, Arsenal will have to continue to push forward, relying on their remaining players to keep the team competitive in all competitions.