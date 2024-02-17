How long will it take Arsenal fans to ‘love’ Havertz like Arteta does?

Arteta heaps praise on Havertz
Despite taking time to get off the first gear in Arsenal colours, slowly but surely Kai Havertz is showing why he belongs at the Emirates Stadium, although a very large percentage of Arsenal fans continue to disparage his contributions to our success.
The German has made 33 appearances for the Gunners, since switching West London for North London last summer.
During that time, he has made six goal contributions. Even with that figure falling short of expectations, the midfielder has started to impress many Arsenal supporters with his on-field displays.
Before Arsenal’s match against Burnley, manager Mikel Arteta heaped praise on the 24-year-old stating that he is a “joy to work with.”
“I love him,” said the Spanish tactician. “I think we all love him as a player and as a person, everything that he brings to the team.”
“There were two or three moments the other day [against West Ham United] when it was 4-0, 5-0, or 6-0 and how he tracks people and how he’s defending the box and then how he’s attacking the box.
“The position that he’s constantly threatening the opponent’s box as well, that I really like, and you ask him to play as a nine, as a right attacking midfielder, left attacking midfielder, on the base defending and he does it. He’s just a joy to work with.”
There is no doubt that Havertz’s performances have hit a superior level in the second half of the campaign. But he still looks a shadow of the player everybody witnessed at Bayer Leverkusen.
Arsenal supporters will simply wish for him to continue ascending to the heights he was destined for at the onset of his career. If he indeed does, boy, don’t we have an exceptional player on our hands, who is capable of turning football into poetry.
The question is; How good does he have to get before Arsenal fans start to appeciate the Big German?
Writer – Yash Bisht
THE HAMMERS GOT HAMMERED! Watch the latest podcast from our friends at Dublin Arsenal after our demolition of West Ham….
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
I have been an advocate for his signing from day one and you will never see anything different from me. I predicted he could emulate RvP but it will take time. He’s not the same player that he was at Leverkusen and probably never will be again. Similarly, he’s a totally different character to RvP but his technical level is almost as good, except he does so much more for the team.
I think he’s a terrific player and a great team player, which is something that is a rare commodity and we are fortunate to have 2 players in Havertz and Jesus who give everything in every game. I think both would benefit from being utilised a bit differently. Jesus is a winger, not a striker. And Kai is now a striker (false 9) not a midfielder.
” How long will it take us to love him”!
How about untilhe starts to play a lWHOL ELOT beter and be FAR MORE EFFECTIVE!
That is the plain and OBVIOUS answer and to realists such as I nas many other onJA too, to judge from multiple posts, the important question remains will he EVER do so. To this realist the answer is a depressing NO.
To be clear he is not a dreadfuol player and hasSOME talent, but he lacks dynamism andbodily strength, even though he has height.
Above all he lacks the ability to EFFECT GAMES in our favour.
Just a squad player on far too much wages and a ridiculously wasted huge transfer fee that could and OUGHT to have been spenr far more wisely.
All the above applies to VIERA too. A waste, in total, of £100mill DOWN THE DRAIN! And we STILL badly need a proper proven striker.
SIGH!
Jon
I agree completely with your opinion and comments above.
Havertz and Vieira are not 18 year old promoted academy players struggling to find a place in the Arsenal squad. Were that the case, many would show more patience and understanding regarding their performances.
Havertz has been in the PL for several years, on massive wages, is it too harsh to expect him to be impactful? Rice took to the club like a fish to water, so did Saliba, Rice, Tomiyasu, Jesus, Partey (when he was fit), Trossard, to name a few.
It’s about loving the club for me, above players or managers.
No need to have articles about loving Rice or Saliba, Saka or Martinelli, because they perform and deliver results.
Perhaps instead of “selling” Havertz to drum up sympathy, if he produced his performances would sell himself.
He is not a central midfielder, not a striker, not a winger. IMHO he is a 10, and behind Odegaard and ESR in the pecking order.
As far as Vieira, he is Willian-esque; produces nothing and hopefully gone as soon as possible. A timid, frail player who is unsuited for both Arsenal and the PL in general. Ludicrous to attempt to justify his inclusion at Arsenal.
What bliss Durand to read a mind so totally alike and above all, REALISTIC!
I like Havertz and don’t see why some Gooners still give him a hard time. Yes he was expensive, but he’s a proven big-game player and they are expensive. Yes he took time to gel, but he’s looking very much part of the team now. Yes he’s not a “Proper” No.9, but if Arsenal could not get one at the time then he’s done alright considering.
“Alright considering”!
And do you imagine that even for a moment, such as Pep or Klopp would consider that depressing phrase to be ALL THEY DEMAND from new signings??!
I thing we all know, you included, the honest answer to that!
Realists, which means those among us with REAL ambition, know we need TOP PLAYERS WHO EFFECT GAMES IN OUR FAVOUR and NOT “alright considering” mere squad players on ridiculious wgaes and costing FAR too much in transfer fees.
REALITY!!
He is not a proper centre forward that was shown by his miss against Liverpool but that game also showed he is a player willing to work bloody hard in a position that he does not favour, we should praise him for that not dwell on his weaknesses. For the rest of the game, he was excellent. He made up for the fact that he is not a goal poacher by dropping deep and helping us dominate midfield.
We would have been in a mess without him considering all the other midfield injuries we have had this season. With Partey, Vieira and Smith Rowe on the sidelines, Havertz has been crucial and taking Granit Xhaka’s place has been no easy task but Havertz has played in every game but one. He does not convince as a striker but he covers a lot of ground in midfield, is good defensively, especially in the air, can pick a good pass and make those dangerous runs.
With all our midfielders back, I am not sure he is a starter but will probably continue to feature in every game and his European experience will be very useful. It is players like him, Saka, Rice and Ødegaard – capable of putting consistent performances fifty games a year that will win us trophies.
I love this pic.
The gaffer : ‘ Saka, don’t cross the ball until the big German at the far post’.
The Big German : ‘ So you wants me to go on and score again bossy’.
Jorginho : eavesdropping with a smirky and approving smile on his face.
Maybe if he wins the UCL final for us as he did for Chelsea or when he becomes more productive
He is Xhaka’s replacement, right now I would take xhaka of last season over Havertz all day everyday.
That’s such an easy question to answer :
Until another scapegoat is found.
The realists amongst us who watch him week in and week out agree with MA and Havertz doesn’t have to run around like a bull in a China shop to try and impress those who only judge players on how much they run around the pitch shouting and gesticulating.
My only problem is his salary, which is grotesquely over the top, but we should blame those who awarded such a ridiculous amount, rather than the person who accepted it.
Ken Your use of “scapegoat” is entirley wrong headed . FANS PAY A GREAT DEALOF MONEY TO FOLLOW TOP FOOTBALL and we are all entitle to expect, for th stupidlu awarde monet that ALL earn, a levelof efforet and impactfulness that HAVERTZ HAS NOT SHOWN ast allin our shirt NOR DID MUCH AT AL, save an od game her and ther everebn at Chelsea. Same applies to Viera but even more so.
We are entitled to call out ANY PERSON AT ALL, MANAGER, OWNER ,COACH, PLAYER OR OTHER FAN WHO PLAINLY SUPPORTS THE RIGHT OF AN INDIVIDUAL ABOVE THE HEALTH AND SUCCESS OF OUR TEAM.
THAT IS THE BOTTOM LINE, WHICH YOU NEVER SEEM TO GRASP!
How much did grealish cost? Has he justified his price tag of £100m yet or his wages.
As you can see Doku is ahead of Jack Grealish in the current Manchester city team.
What I can tell any gunner is that Kai havertz will come good before the season ends.
Coyg support every player equally.
To be honest he is a just a pepe on higher wages. I really belive he is not bad but not arsenal quality he is a decent player but so was guendozi for example. Arteta is bias on this signing i get more excited watching ethan.
Ethan was interesting to watch (against West Ham I mean)
So is one other youngster we used during the preseason (Cozier Duberry)
someone gave Martinelli, Saka & Smith-Rowe a chance (someone being Unai)
I wish Arteta could groom these 2 boys into the first team
This was the same feeling I was having watching Gnabry & wishing Wenger will develop the boy into the first team
Sincerely I rate those two boys above Marquinhos
Let’s be honest… Havertz is a mediocre player who contributes little to the team… The truth is that Arteta doesn’t want to admit this truth because he wasted 65 million pounds on a weak player.
Arteta said he only gets involved in the signings when it is in the last phase of signing a player. So Edu is the one who initially pushed for this signing Arteta has no additional bias because it wasn’t his idea in the first place Yesterday Arteta mentioned: he only gets involved at the end
Another way of thinking about it is:
He only gets involved in the “actual process of purchasing the player” in the end
Doesn’t mean he wasn’t the one that told Edu: “this so-so players(s) is/are who i want & who u should go for”
Edu goes for the players,
Arteta is not involved in the “going-for-the-player” processes
In the end, it’s still him