How long will it take Arsenal fans to ‘love’ Havertz like Arteta does?

Arteta heaps praise on Havertz

Despite taking time to get off the first gear in Arsenal colours, slowly but surely Kai Havertz is showing why he belongs at the Emirates Stadium, although a very large percentage of Arsenal fans continue to disparage his contributions to our success.

The German has made 33 appearances for the Gunners, since switching West London for North London last summer.

During that time, he has made six goal contributions. Even with that figure falling short of expectations, the midfielder has started to impress many Arsenal supporters with his on-field displays.

Before Arsenal’s match against Burnley, manager Mikel Arteta heaped praise on the 24-year-old stating that he is a “joy to work with.”

“I love him,” said the Spanish tactician. “I think we all love him as a player and as a person, everything that he brings to the team.”

“There were two or three moments the other day [against West Ham United] when it was 4-0, 5-0, or 6-0 and how he tracks people and how he’s defending the box and then how he’s attacking the box.

“The position that he’s constantly threatening the opponent’s box as well, that I really like, and you ask him to play as a nine, as a right attacking midfielder, left attacking midfielder, on the base defending and he does it. He’s just a joy to work with.”

There is no doubt that Havertz’s performances have hit a superior level in the second half of the campaign. But he still looks a shadow of the player everybody witnessed at Bayer Leverkusen.

Arsenal supporters will simply wish for him to continue ascending to the heights he was destined for at the onset of his career. If he indeed does, boy, don’t we have an exceptional player on our hands, who is capable of turning football into poetry.

The question is; How good does he have to get before Arsenal fans start to appeciate the Big German?

Writer – Yash Bisht

THE HAMMERS GOT HAMMERED! Watch the latest podcast from our friends at Dublin Arsenal after our demolition of West Ham….

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…