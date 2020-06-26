How long will it take Mikel Arteta to emulate Jurgen Klopp?

When Liverpool named Jurgen Klopp as their new manager, the German claimed that in four years, he would have delivered a title.

Last year, he led the Reds to the Champions League crown and between that time and now they have won three more major honours.

He is now regarded as one of the best in the world, but it wasn’t always smooth for him and he has taken his time to finally bring success to Anfield.

Arsenal is in a similar situation that Liverpool was when Klopp came through the door and in less than five years, he has turned the club around.

The Arsenal job is Mikel Arteta’s first role as a manager since he ended his playing career, but the Spaniard has proven that he is the right man for the job.

Arteta is facing a major rebuilding job and this summer might become an important one for him, but money would make things easier for him.

Klopp laboured with poor players in his first three seasons at Anfield and he did a good job. However, when Liverpool decided to splash the cash on the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker, their team became complete.

If Arsenal can back Arteta with all the cash that he needs in the next transfer window, I think that he can win a trophy next season.

Arteta knows the areas of his team that need to be strengthened just like Klopp did at Liverpool and if he is giving money to strengthen those areas, I back him to do a great job at Arsenal and win titles sooner than we may think.

An article from Ime