How long will Kai Havertz be sidelined for Arsenal?

Kai Havertz is the latest Arsenal player to suffer an injury, forcing him to withdraw from international duty with the German national team.

The attacker had been in fine form, scoring in Arsenal’s recent match against Southampton. However, after the game, it was revealed that he had picked up an injury, ruling him out of Germany’s upcoming fixtures.

Arsenal is relieved that Havertz won’t be forced to play through the pain for his country and will return to London to recuperate before club football resumes.

Fans are eager to know when he will be fit again and whether he will be available immediately after the international break. According to The Daily Mail, the injury is not as serious as initially feared, and Arsenal is optimistic that his absence will be brief.

The report adds that the club will assess his fitness closer to their next game, but they are confident that Havertz has not sustained a major injury.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Havertz is a key man for us, and we will be in trouble if he is not fit to play when we return to action.

