How lucky are Arsenal for going for Declan Rice instead of Moises Caicedo?

Arsenal were anxious to add another holding midfielder to their squad during the winter transfer window. Moises Caicedo was singled out for this transfer need. However, signing the Ecuadorian was not as simple as identifying him as a good fit for Arteta’s project, as the Seagulls turned down three large bids worth between £60 million and £70 million. Arsenal then signed Jorginho from Chelsea as a makeshift replacement, and he has proved himself to be a bargain after all.

There was speculation that the club would return for Caicedo in the summer, but they didn’t. Instead, they signed Declan Rice for a fee of up to £105 million. But Caicedo still left the Armex Stadium this summer, joining Chelsea for a reported £115 million.

4 games into the new campaign Rice has been a game-changer for Arsenal. It’s reassuring to see how well he’s integrated into Arsenal’s midfield. Caicedo, on the other hand, hasn’t had a great start to life at Stamford Bridge; he’s been erroneous and has unfortunately led to Chelsea conceding some goals, such as against West Ham and Nottingham Forest, that should have been averted.

Rice has had a greater influence on Arsenal than Caicedo has on Chelsea, which must justify Arteta’s decision to pass on the 20-year-old in favour of the Englishman.

When asked who is better than the two, the ex-Gunner Paul Merson chose his former club’s No. 41, noting that Rice, who he wants to see score more, gives you everything and is a player who can produce a moment of brilliance out of nowhere at any time on the pitch, but he is not sure Caicedo can.

“With Declan Rice, when you weigh him and Moises Caicedo up, it’s so different. Rice gives you everything,” Merson said on Sky Sports.

“It’s 1-1, and Arsenal have really got to win the game if they want to keep tabs with Manchester City. He’s on, and he scores the goal.

“On Saturday, Chelsea are 1-0 down, and they take Caicedo off. They’re both holding midfield players, but one gives you a lot more.

“If Rice can throw goals into his game, then I dread to think how much he’s worth.”

In addition to Merson, Kevin Campbell also recently spoke about the Arsenal midfield engine – who he acknowledges the fine start he has had at the Emirates, but he believes we are only seeing a glimpse of what Rice can give, because he is still adjusting to the demands of playing for Arsenal.

“I’m going to be really honest with you. I truly think that Declan Rice is only working to about 60/65% capacity of his talent at the moment. I really do. I say that because you’re seeing him in games try things where he drives and he’s trying to play 1-2s around the box, and sometimes it comes off and sometimes it doesn’t. He’s learning to play this system; it’s been four games, and he’s been immense in all four. Imagine when he has 24 games under his belt. His ceiling is massive,” Campbell said on Highbury Squad Youtube.

There is no doubt that Rice has revitalised Arsenal. Hopefully, he can assist them in executing a successful PL charge. Who knows, he could have been the missing link between them and their ambition to win the league all along, and maybe Arsenal dodged a bullet by missing out on Moises Caicedo?

