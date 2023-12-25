How lucky are Arsenal to have Saliba and Gabriel?

Gabriel and Saliba at it again!

Arsenal faced off against Liverpool on Saturday night and walked away with a point shared, going into the Christmas period top of the table and after a very hard-fought point. We can walk away proud of this year’s performances so far. Gabriel and Saliba have been a huge part of the success over the recent months and again came good for Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal side in what was a must-not-lose game.

Gabriel himself was immense, getting Arsenal on the scoresheet and in the lead in the first 4 minutes of the game, after a great cross into the box from a set-piece freekick from Martin Odegaard was whipped onto the head of Gabriel who managed to leap higher than the Liverpool players, getting his head onto the ball and firing it into the net past Allison to put Arsenal in front, scoring his first goal this season and putting Arsenal in the driving seat.

Both Saliba and Gabriel saved our butts a lot throughout the game and without their strong partnership, I don’t think we would walk away with any points. In the first half they both managed to keep a few chances out and were unlucky to go behind with a stunning goal from Salah, that nobody was stopping, but both Gabriel and Saliba were at no fault for the goal.

The game really was a game of two halves and where Arsenal looked dominant in the first half, Liverpool came out in the second and were raring to go. Creating plenty of chances that our defensive duo managed to read well.

In the 70th minute Gabriel again saved us after a shot from just subbed on Harvey Elliot was stopped by Gabriel’s chest and put out of play, to keep the score level and keep Arsenal in the game. A shot that was definitely going in without his intervention. He looked unbeatable and was constantly helping to get back and recover the ball when needed. Gabriel himself walking away with man of the match and looked to be the best player on the pitch throughout the night for both teams.

I’ve been so impressed by this partnership this season and even the whole backline. Teams win titles with defences like ours and I think that without them, we wouldn’t be doing as well as we have. Saliba probably didn’t have as great as a game that Gabriel did but kept solid at the back and kept the pressure on the Liverpool attack when they were pressing forward.

A hard game to win and even a hard game to walk away with a point, so all in all, I think we’ll take that and try to run with it. Sitting top of the table and keeping our sights on West Ham at The Emirates this week. A great way to end the Christmas period and hopefully walk away winners against West Ham and Fulham to top our year off.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

