How lucky were Arsenal to miss out on Mudryk in the winter transfer window?

Let’s be honest: going after Mykhailo Mudryk during the winter transfer season may not have been the greatest decision for Arsenal. After the World Cup, when it became obvious that Arsenal would be without Gabriel Jesus for months, it became clear that they needed to strengthen their offence in January.

It seemed clear that Arsenal would sign Shakhtar Donetsk forward Mykhailo Mudryk in the days leading up to and during the first weeks of the winter transfer season, but Chelsea beat them to his signature because they were prepared to meet the Ukrainian side’s asking price.

Anyway, after missing out on Mudryk, Arteta looked around and took advantage of Brighton’s desire to sell their star, Leandro Trossard, in a £27 million deal that years later we may talk about this deal as the genius transfer move that saw Arsenal lift the 2022-23 league title (if they manage to do so). So why wait years later to talk about Trossard when he is already being talked about?

With the latest notable admission about him coming from Glen Murray, who told Premier League productions, “Since he’s gone to Arsenal, he’s playing with players that are similarly brilliant to him and have an understanding of the game, how could you not fit in with those players around you? They’re going to score; previously at Brighton, it was well-documented how many chances they missed, especially when Potter was there,” Murray said.

“Yes, they went for Mudryk, but I think they went for the right man in the end.”

We can marvel at Trossard’s performance, but let us concur that Arsenal were fortunate to lose out on Mudryk in order to acquire a player they didn’t realise they needed.

Daniel O

