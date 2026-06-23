How Man City responded to Arsenal’s interest in one of their fringe players

Savinho is reportedly closing in on a move to Tottenham Hotspur from Manchester City, although Arsenal were also interested in signing the Brazilian winger during the summer transfer window.

The attacker is regarded as one of the most skilful players in the Manchester City squad, but he struggled to secure consistent game time under Pep Guardiola and has therefore been linked with a departure from the club.

Arsenal Attempted Loan Approach Rejected

Manchester City are understood to be preparing their squad for the next managerial cycle, and Savinho is not seen as a central part of their long-term plans. This situation opened the door for interest from rival clubs seeking to strengthen their attacking options.

Tottenham have moved quickly and are now confident of securing his signature, but according to Sport Witness, Arsenal also made an attempt to bring the winger to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

However, the Gunners’ approach was reportedly based on a loan deal, which was immediately rejected by Manchester City, who were unwilling to strengthen a direct Premier League rival in that manner.

Savinho is believed to be seeking regular first-team football, and a move to Arsenal could have offered him increased opportunities, particularly in a wide attacking role. Despite this, Arsenal were unable to progress their interest further as Tottenham advanced in negotiations.

Arsenal Continue Winger Search

Arsenal remain active in the market for attacking reinforcements and continue to monitor several wide options as they look to strengthen their squad depth.

The club are also reportedly interested in Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola, who has impressed in recent seasons with consistent performances at the Parc des Princes.

Although missing out on Savinho is a setback, Arsenal are expected to continue exploring alternatives as they aim to add more pace and creativity to their attacking options ahead of the new campaign.

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