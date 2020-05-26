How Manchester United missed out on signing Thierry Henry

Manchester United turned down the chance to sign Thierry Henry before he moved to Arsenal, it has been revealed.

Thierry Henry is one of the most recognisable names in world football after the Frenchman broke the Arsenal goal-scoring record and also led them to the Champions League final in 2006.

He left the club after a goal and trophy-laden spell to join Barcelona before returning again for a two months loan deal when he was playing for the New York Red Bulls.

However, had Sir Alex Ferguson not incorrectly judged the player’s fitness, he could have turned out for Manchester United.

Sir Alex Ferguson’s bodyguard at the time has just revealed that Henry wanted to join Manchester United when he was struggling at Juventus, but Ferguson turned down the chance to sign him by claiming that the forward was always getting injured at the time.

Ned Kelly told beIN Sports as quoted by the Sun: “In the tunnel after the game my phone goes, Eric’s [Cantona] older brother Jean-Marie says, ‘Ned, tell Alex [Ferguson] that Thierry Henry wants to come to the club’,

“Now this was before he went to Arsenal, his first choice was Manchester United. So I go to the boss and say, ‘boss, I’ve just had Jean-Marie Cantona on the phone, he had said Henry wants to come to the club’.

“He [Ferguson] says, ‘no way, he’s always f****** injured’. He went to Arsenal, the rest is history.”

I have to say, this is absolutely hysterical.