How many Arsenal fans have been surprised by Nketiah’s awesome form?

Mikel Arteta rarely changes his starting lineup, demonstrating his faith in his players. This move by Arteta can also be interpreted to mean that if something is working, why change it?

In the first half of the season, Arteta’s attack consisted of Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, and Gabriel Jesus, but Eddie Nketiah has now filled the void Jesus’ injury left in the attack.

Nketiah has been outstanding in Arsenal’s attacking play and deserves every accolade. He, along with Martinelli and Saka, are gradually forming a one-of-a-kind attacking trio for which the Premier League wasn’t ready for. They are completely functional.

In 19 league games, Saka has 7 goals and 7 assists. Martinelli has 7 goals and 2 assists in 19 league games, while Nketiah has 4 goals in 17 games (including subs).

Many predicted the end of Arsenal’s attack after Gabriel Jesus’ knee injury, but thanks to Nketiah, the North London giants are still roaring. I doubt Nketiah will ever impress you if you aren’t raving about him.

Even Michail Antonio, speaking on The Footballer’s Football Podcast, admitted, “The way he played against us—urgh. He surprised me. He surprised me! He was dropping in deep, picking it up, he rolled a couple of our defenders to score his goal. He was quality.”

Is Nketiah a better striker, or is Arteta’s attacking system superior regardless of who plays in it?

