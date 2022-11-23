How many Arsenal Players feature in your Team Of The Season so far – Here is mine..

So, with domestic Football on a winter break, many pundits have been submitting their team of the season so far.

So I thought I would have a go ….

GK – Nick Pope

Kind of simplified this by giving this to the keeper who has conceded the least goals, keeping 7 clean sheets and with one of the highest save to shots ratios in the division.

In other words, this isn’t a goalie who has little to do in games.

Signed in the summer for just 10 million. A bargain.

LB – Zinchenko

Okay, I’m aware injuries have meant he’s hasn’t played as much as he wants to, but I wanted to acknowledge how our signings from Man City have changed the mindset in North London.

With the youngest squad in the division, Arsenal didn’t have enough leaders in the last campaign to handle the pressure in the race for the top 4.

A dressing room clearly needed help with experienced pros with a winning mentality.

You can tell by his mannerisms when watching on the side-lines that he leads by example.

On the pitch, his tactical understanding is world class. Starting at left back, he times to perfection when to step into midfield and can pick a pass or two.

CB- Saliba

From day one has just stood out as a defender who has everything, size, pace, reading of the game, composure on the ball, won’t be bullied.

At 21 years old will only get better.

To be fair was showing this form on loan in France which begs the question, is Arteta a genius for letting the centre back develop in the comfort of his home nation, or could he have helped us sooner (not like we were doing well without him)?

For the duration of his contract has been not in North London, meaning his deal expires in 2024 (officially next year but we have an extra 12-month option) and the biggest clubs in the world will be keeping tabs.

CB – Martinez

4-0 at Brentford, 6 at the Etihad, Martinez has been part of a back 4 which has been humiliated.

Yet the more Ten Hag has tried to implement his ethos the more crucial Martinez has become.

He was outstanding in their win over Liverpool and contributed to clean sheets against Saints, West Ham and Leicester.

At a time where the role of a defender can be over complicated, Martinez appears to like the art of defending.

Not bad for a player harshly judged for his size.

RB – Trippier

Any right back who has contributed to 9 clean sheets would be a contender for team of the season.

Yet he stands out for his world class delivery and set piece skills, contributing to 9 goals.

A lot has been mentioned regarding Newcastle becoming the richest side in the UK but it doesn’t mean they don’t find value.

Trippier cost just 12 million!

CM – Xhaka

So, I know Xhaka’s success this season has been promoted by not having the sole responsibility of being the DM.

With a Partey next to him, it’s allowed the Swiz captain to make runs forward and get into attacking areas.

I don’t have that in this 11, but the tactical understanding of Zinchenko knowing when to push into midfield frees up Xhaka.

Those two footballing brains have caught opposition managers by surprise.

CM – KDB

Has contributed an incredible 12 goals in 14 League games this season.

Stats have been phenomenal for years but now will only increase with a target man to aim for.

Something he hasn’t had in years.

LM -Trossard

7 goals and three assists so far, has become a big-time player for Brighton including a hat trick at Anfield.

He plays with zero fear and is surely destined for a move to a bigger club?

His agent has said he spoke to Arsenal before moving to the Amex.

AM – Maddison

The only bright point in a dismal season for Leicester, which has only recently seen them get away from the relegation zone.

One of the few Foxes to play without fear, Maddison has relished the responsibility of being the man his club look to for a moment of inspiration.

Even his own manager at one point seemed to misunderstand his attitude, but Maddison possesses a good kind of arrogance.

Form led to public backing for him to be selected for the World Cup. Unlucky to have the competition he has in the number 10 role for England.

RM – Almiron

Since he arrived in English Football Almiron’s work rate and effort could never be questioned.

His quality in the final third could have been though, until this season. (ask Jack Grealish).

Not just is the player scoring goals, the quality of them has been breath-taking.

Meanwhile he hasn’t lost his work rate.

He clearly has a manager who has put an around his shoulder and got the player buzzing with confidence.

Striker – Haaland

What can I write that hasn’t been written by so many?

18 goals in 13 matches, 3 hat tricks already and individual performance of the season in the Manchester derby….

Who would you pick in your Team Of The Season so far….

Dan Smith

