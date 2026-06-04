How many Arsenal players will be at the 2026 World Cup?

Arsenal possess one of the strongest squads in world football, which explains why so many of their players are regularly selected for international duty. Several members of Mikel Arteta’s team will also represent their respective countries at this summer’s World Cup in North America.

The United States, Mexico and Canada are hosting the tournament, and clubs across the world will be closely monitoring the fitness of their players throughout the competition. Major international events often place significant physical demands on players, making injury concerns unavoidable for managers preparing for the following campaign.

For Arsenal, maintaining the health of their squad will be particularly important as they look to build on recent success and prepare for the challenges of the 2026/2027 season.

Arsenal Stars Set for World Cup Duty

The Gunners have a strong chance of defending the Premier League title after ending their lengthy wait for the crown. They will also enter a new chapter in the competition, creating further optimism around the club’s prospects for the coming season.

A successful campaign could depend in part on how many players return from international duty fit and ready for the demands of pre-season preparations. As a result, Arsenal supporters will be paying close attention to developments throughout the tournament.

The club’s large international contingent highlights the quality and depth available within Arteta’s squad.

Sixteen Players Representing Their Nations

According to ESPN, Arsenal will have 16 players involved in the World Cup. The England contingent consists of Bukayo Saka, Noni Madueke, Declan Rice and Eberechi Eze.

Spain will be represented by David Raya, Mikel Merino and Martin Zubimendi, while Piero Hincapie will feature for Ecuador. Leandro Trossard has been selected by Belgium, Kai Havertz will represent Germany, Viktor Gyokeres will play for Sweden, and both Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel are included in Brazil’s squad.

Elsewhere, Martin Odegaard will represent Norway, William Saliba has been selected by France, and Jurrien Timber will feature for the Netherlands.

With so many key players involved, Arsenal will be hoping each of them enjoys a successful tournament and returns in good condition ahead of what promises to be another demanding season at club level.

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