How many Arsenal players will be at the World Cup? Not many that I can see…

Arsenal and the World Cup by Dan Smith

Out of our current first choice back 4, half were not called up for this set of International Fixtures. Of our front three who start most weeks, two were deemed not good enough to represent their countries.

Our back up striker is nowhere near representing his nation (despite his 100,000 pound a week contract!).

For a team top of the Premier League it’s unusual to have so many of your squad not in contention to play in the World Cup.

Only Tomiyasu, Partey and Xhaka seem certain to start in Qatar, not a high percentage for a team some Gooners now think have closed the gap on Man City.

Saliba seems first choice back up for the French defence, Saka will be on the plane but has serious competition to start for England, Ramsdale should be first choice for the Three Lions but won’t be. Injury has ruled out Smith Rowe’s chances of impressing Southgate.

So for all of Arsenal’s progress we might not have many Gunners starting in FIFA’s showpiece event …….

Here are the men sweating on their places ….

England

Southgate has had zero choice but to contradict himself this week.

The manager said when first taking the job by the FA that he didn’t want to select players not playing for their club.

That’s easy to say until you have to submit a squad out of a talent pool where those starting every week at the highest level is limited.

That’s why the omission of Ben White surprised many considering he’s started every game for a team top of the division.

Some will look at matters as black and white, as our defender is playing more often than Maguire and therefore should now be ahead in the centre back pecking order.

This was always going to be the issue having a tournament in the middle of the campaign, do you judge on short term form or be loyal to those who haven’t let you down in qualifying?

Can you really change around defensive partnerships with two months to go?

It’s strongly believed Connor Cody gets picked because he ticks the box of having a character good for team morale, Tomori’s just won Serie A in Italy, while Dier can cover two positions.

In other words there is zero rush to call up White.

Southgate has been able to hide behind the fact our 24 year old has been deployed at right back, a position England are spoilt with in terms of options.

That shows a lack of understanding of Arteta’s ethos though, as White doesn’t stay on the right, he tactically understands when it’s time to drop into a three, a formation the English might go with in the winter.

Assuming England change bosses after the World Cup I can see White being involved under a new regime

Brazil

Perhaps the biggest shock when nations were selecting their squads was the omission of our three Gabriels.

Jesus has had a high reputation since a teenager in his homeland and some of their media viewed the Emirates as a step down from the Etihad despite the fact he would play more in his favoured role in North London.

It has been suggested that Tite wanted to experiment around the fringes of his squad with a few names likely to earn their first caps this week.

That should worry Martinelli and Magalhaes. The fact they haven’t been considered for rare starts when others on the fringes have should worry them.

It’s zero disgrace to not be selected given the competition.

I do think it’s a wakeup call for the defender Gabriel who I think Gooners overrate.

In reality he makes too many mistakes to be considered world class like some claim.

Portugal

Despite his high reputation, Vieira would have been promoted from the underage groups by now if he was in Portugal’s plans for the World Cup.

Cedric hasn’t played a second this season meaning he wasn’t an option.

Belgium

With one cap Lokonga will be worried not to be involved in the final Nation’s League fixtures, especially when you consider Martinez likes to select big squads.

Partey’s injuries mean Lokonga will get minutes for Arsenal between now and November, especially in the cups, but will that be enough?

————-

Many Gooners will see the positives, but it doesn’t seem many Gunners will be starting at the World Cup.

