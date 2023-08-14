How many Arsenal players will miss the game against Crystal Palace?

Arsenal started this season with a win against Nottingham Forest and would be eager to continue with yet another victory when they face Crystal Palace in their next league game.

Palace poses a significant challenge in the Premier League and could perceive a good chance to secure at least a draw against Arsenal.

Last season, Arsenal kicked off their campaign impressively, allowing them to maintain a presence within the top two until the season’s conclusion.

If they manage to replicate this performance in the current season, it would exemplify their remarkable progress, solidifying their status as a formidable force in the Premier League.

Regrettably, injuries are becoming a concerning factor for Arsenal, with Jurrien Timber suffering an injury during their match against Forest.

Timber’s injury has left Arsenal with defensive vulnerabilities, and it appears unlikely that they will bring in a new player to fill the void.

However, Timber is not the sole absentee for their upcoming fixture against Palace. According to a report by Football London, Arsenal will also be without key players such as Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Mohamed Elneny, and Reiss Nelson.

Just Arsenal Opinion

These injuries are beginning to pile up, but they are a part of the game and we just need to ensure we have players who can replace others in the group.