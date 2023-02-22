How many fringe players will Arsenal offload in the summer?

Arsenal has improved their playing squad in almost every transfer window since Mikel Arteta became the club’s manager.

The new entrants mean old players also have to leave the Emirates and more changes are likely to happen at the end of the term.

As the likes of Mohamed Elneny and Gabriel Martinelli sign new deals at the club, it still has more players with uncertain futures on their books.

Football London reports the likes of Cedric Soares, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, and Nicolas Pepe, among others, are not part of Arsenal’s plans and the Gunners are keen to offload them before the 2023/2024 season begins.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have become a more competitive club because of the quality of our starting team and mediocre performers must leave.

These players are the reason we underachieved for a long time, so it is not enough to buy new talents, offloading flops is also an important part of success because they could bring complacency back inside the dressing room.

Some of these players are not good enough to earn a transfer fee and we might deal with terminating multiple contracts in the summer.

That should be the least of our problems, especially if we will not pay any severance package.

