How many games can Arsenal win in their first six league matches?

Arsenal has recently learned their Premier League fixtures for the upcoming season, and like every other club, they have both challenging and seemingly easier matches.

Following their strong performances last season, where they came close to winning the Premier League title, fans have high expectations for Mikel Arteta’s side to return even stronger in the upcoming campaign.

According to the fixtures listed on the Premier League website, Arsenal will begin the season with matches against Nottingham Forest at home, Crystal Palace away, and Fulham at home. While these opponents should not be underestimated, if Arsenal maintains their level from the previous season, they should be capable of winning these games.

Although the matches won’t be straightforward, it is crucial for Arsenal to start the season in good form, recognising the significance of a strong beginning in the league.

Following these opening fixtures, Arsenal will face tougher challenges, such as Manchester United at home, Everton away, and Tottenham at the Emirates. These matches pose a greater difficulty, but if Arsenal can secure victories in their home games during the first six matches, it would be an excellent start to the season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have some tough and easy games on paper, but we must not underestimate any opponent, so we expect the boys to work very hard to win every fixture.

