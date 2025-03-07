How many goals can Ethan Nwaneri score this season?

Ethan Nwaneri was among the goals as Arsenal secured a resounding 7-1 victory over PSV in the Champions League this week, further highlighting his growing influence within the squad. The young talent appears to be on track to add more goals to his tally as the season progresses.

Despite not being a natural striker and only breaking into the first team a few months ago, Nwaneri has managed to find the net an impressive eight times in 27 appearances for Arsenal this season. His consistent performances and ability to contribute in crucial moments have made it increasingly difficult for Mikel Arteta to leave him out of the squad. Initially, the Arsenal manager intended to integrate him gradually into the senior team, but Nwaneri’s form has accelerated that process.

The teenager is now on course to challenge the record for the most goals scored by a player of his age in a single season before turning 18. With several matches still to be played, he has a realistic chance of reaching double figures before the campaign concludes. While his emergence as a key goal-scoring threat may not have been widely anticipated, he has proven to be a valuable asset for the Gunners in their attacking play. The question now is whether he can maintain this level of performance and add even more goals to his name before the season ends.

Arsenal have struggled with attacking depth due to injuries, with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli still sidelined for several weeks. Their absence has provided Nwaneri with more opportunities to start matches, and he has capitalised on these chances effectively. Given the team’s well-documented struggles in front of goal, his contributions have been particularly crucial. Without his presence, the Gunners might have found themselves in an even more challenging position.

Expectations remain high for Nwaneri, with the belief that he will reach double figures and score no fewer than ten goals before the season concludes. If he continues his current form, he could further establish himself as a key figure in Arsenal’s attacking setup, potentially shaping his long-term future at the club.