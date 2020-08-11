How many goals can Willian add to Arsenal next season?

Arsenal is set to land Willian after he left Chelsea, who refused to offer him a three-year deal that he asked for.

The Brazilian will be a fine addition to the Arsenal team no doubt, however, does he have the required numbers to make a significant change in Arsenal when he joins.

He was arguably their best player after the restart, and if he can continue in that run of form, he will be unstoppable when he plays for us.

The Gunners are signing him because of his experience, but they will need more than that.

Football is a results game, and it is only fitting that players are signed for the contributions they will make whether it is scoring goals, saving goals or keeping clean sheets and that should apply to Willian as well.

The Brazilian has been one of the best players at Chelsea for the seven years that he played for them.

However, does he really have the numbers that will make Arsenal a better team when he joins them?

He had 9 goals and 7 assists for the Blues in the 2019/2020 season. He had 3 goals and 7 assists in the 2018/2019 season, and in the 2017/2018 season, he provided 6 goals and 8 assists for the Blues. These stats are for the Premier League alone, and they show that he has been consistent for some time.

Looking at these stats, I have doubts that he will be able to perform so well for us next season.

I say this because he will need some time to get used to Mikel Arteta’s style and he will also have to share starting positions with players that are already at the club.

At the end of the season, if he gives us 10 goals and assists combined in the Premier League, he will have done not so badly.

Stats from TransferMarkt

An article from Ime