Full injury update: How many Gunners were unavailable for Arsenal’s game at West Ham?

There has been quite a few comments lately about wether Arsenal had actually been much affected by our injury list, which seemed to be totally unnoticed considering our massive win at the London Stadium, so I thought it is time for a full Arsenal injury update to clear up any doubts.

Here are all EIGHT players that were missing for this weeks game:

Takehiro Tomiyasu: The versatile defender suffered a minor setback upon his return from the Asia Cup. Arteta disclosed, “He had a niggle when he came back from the national team.” Considering the recent workload, Arteta opted not to risk exacerbating the injury, emphasizing the need for caution.

Emile Smith Rowe: Smith Rowe sustained an ankle injury during training, sidelining him for the recent clash against West Ham. The timeframe for his return remains uncertain, with ankle sprains typically requiring 2-3 weeks for recovery, although with Emile we can’t give any guarantees at all.

Jorginho: Despite carrying a foot injury after our Liverpool win in which he shined, Jorginho made the bench for Arsenal’s recent triumph against West Ham. Fortunately, the injury wasn’t severe enough to warrant his absence from the squad.

Gabriel Jesus: Another setback has struck Gabriel Jesus, this time concerning his knee. While initial assessments didn’t anticipate a lengthy absence, the club has refrained from specifying a definitive recovery timeline. Luckily he wasn’t missed at all against the Hammers.

Oleksandr Zinchenko: Zinchenko’s premature exit during the Liverpool encounter raised concerns, leading to his absence from the subsequent match against West Ham. The club is yet to outline a clear timeline for his return to action.

Fabio Vieira: Vieira encountered a setback in his recovery process from groin surgery, delaying his expected return to mid-February. Reports from his home country indicate a revised timeframe for his comeback and we will have to await further news from Arteta..

Thomas Partey: Partey’s prolonged absence since October has been marred by recurring setbacks whenever he nears a return. His recovery remains a work in progress, with the club exercising caution to ensure a full and sustainable return to fitness.

Jurrien Timber: Despite still recuperating from an ACL injury sustained on the season’s opening day, Timber has been included in Arsenal’s Champions League squad. However, a return before the season’s conclusion appears uncertain, with risks associated with rushing his recovery.

Arsenal’s injury woes continue to present challenges for Arteta, with key players navigating their respective rehabilitation paths. As the season progresses, we really need to maintaining some squad depth as we will certainly need a lot of rotation while trying to sustain our title challenge as well as trying to progress as far as possible in the Champions League.

With just 8 days until we travel to Portugal to face Porto, we could do with as many of that list back sooner rather than later….

