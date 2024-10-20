How many matches will William Saliba miss for Arsenal?

William Saliba became the latest Arsenal player to be sent off in a Premier League game this season when he received a red card in their match against Bournemouth.

Arsenal were the clear favourites to win, given their impressive away record in the Premier League this year.

The Gunners started strongly, although Bournemouth pressed them hard and appeared determined to win at all costs.

Saliba’s red card gave Bournemouth a significant advantage as they increased the pressure on Arsenal, who managed to hold out for a long time.

However, cracks eventually appeared in the Arsenal defence, and Bournemouth capitalised, scoring twice to secure the win.

With that game now behind them, Arsenal faces the reality that Saliba will be unavailable for their match against Liverpool next weekend.

While his absence is a blow, the good news is that he will miss only one game, despite the straight red card. According to 90Mins, since no serious foul play was involved, Saliba will serve a one-match suspension and be available for domestic duties after the Liverpool game.

Losing Saliba for even just a game is a big blow, and for that to be against Liverpool, we would have a tough time.

