How many matches will William Saliba miss for Arsenal?

William Saliba became the latest Arsenal player to be sent off in a Premier League game this season when he received a red card in their match against Bournemouth.
Arsenal were the clear favourites to win, given their impressive away record in the Premier League this year.
The Gunners started strongly, although Bournemouth pressed them hard and appeared determined to win at all costs.
Saliba’s red card gave Bournemouth a significant advantage as they increased the pressure on Arsenal, who managed to hold out for a long time.
However, cracks eventually appeared in the Arsenal defence, and Bournemouth capitalised, scoring twice to secure the win.
With that game now behind them, Arsenal faces the reality that Saliba will be unavailable for their match against Liverpool next weekend.
While his absence is a blow, the good news is that he will miss only one game, despite the straight red card. According to 90Mins, since no serious foul play was involved, Saliba will serve a one-match suspension and be available for domestic duties after the Liverpool game.
Losing Saliba for even just a game is a big blow, and for that to be against Liverpool, we would have a tough time.
Arsenal Can Never Win The Premier League Trophy For The Foreseeable Future Cos They Didn’t Strengthen The Two Positions They Needed To Improve @ A Striker & RWF Where Bukayo Saka Plays.
I Didn’t Know Why They Didn’t Go For Gyokeres.
Well, we can’t say that it’s a surprise Arsenal is “light” particularly in the striker department. Jesus must be a rarity in that he’s a striker (a proper No. 9, after all) that doesn’t score goals.
I suspect Gyokeres (and a couple of other much mentioned options in the last window) was too expensive. That said, I’m pretty sure there must have been alternatives, but all the effort and time (particularly time) over the ten-week window was apparently spent on bringing in Merino and Calafiori.
why is it that every time Arsenal drop points certain parts of the fan base shout ‘striker, striker, striker’…oh actually i do know why that is…
Although it’s important to have a solid defense, Arteta seems to neglect the glaring fact that is before him.
And that is Arsenal’s attack is not and hasn’t been functioning for most of the season. He seems to concern himself with defensive play over the attacking side of the game.
But don’t worry fellow Arsenal fans, because were probably approaching the phase where he will now turn his attention to the attack.
What phase are we in now by the way, Phase 5, maybe phase 6, or is it phase 7. Silly me, I’ve lost count.
I don’t think a striker is our issue. No striker will score with the quality of football we are playing at the moment. Arteta’s tactics is modeled on Odegard over working himself. Since his absence the quality of football we are playing has dropped considerably. What we need Most is another #10. That is more important than any other position.
Anybody in our attacking line can play Saka’s position or the striker position. The manager only needs to adapt the play to the person. For example if the person playing Saka’s position in his absence cannot cut inside the way he does then the person doesn’t have to cut inside. No body does what Odegard does so no body is going to score. It seems like we cannot play without a proper play maker, so we need another one. Injury aside, the number of games is just too much for you to start the season without another #10 aside Odegard. That is a very bad decision. He was just looking at the wings he didn’t consider it. It was a DM, LB and a CM that was very necessary for the start of the season. I appreciate that he understood and filled those positions with Califiori and Merino, but a #10 was equally as important too. He is finding out the hard way. If you can attempt to use Trossard for that role, then any member of our front line can play attack or Saka’s role.
Control the game first and the goal will come. What kind of goals did we score against City. What kind of goal did we score against Tottenham? At the moment it is the defense carrying the team. We are not playing well enough or creating chances enough to complain of a striker. A striker is not coming to create chances for himself. How many clear cut chance did we miss against Bournemouth, just 1 that fell for Martinelli after he was brought on. Before he came on, we had nothing reasonable.