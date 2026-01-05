How many more games can Arsenal win in January?

Arsenal have positively begun 2026, but the weeks ahead present a demanding challenge as they navigate a congested January schedule across multiple competitions. The club face a testing run of fixtures that will require careful management of resources, squad rotation, and consistency in performance if they are to maintain momentum on all fronts.

According to ESPN FC, Arsenal still have eight matches to play before the end of the month, with four of those coming in the Premier League. This volume of fixtures places significant physical and tactical demands on the squad and leaves little margin for error. The month is set to be pivotal in the Champions League, Carabao Cup, Premier League, and FA Cup, with Arsenal entering the latter competition during this period.

A Month of High Stakes Fixtures

The schedule begins with a major league encounter at the Emirates, where Arsenal host Liverpool on Thursday. That match will be followed by an FA Cup tie against Portsmouth on Sunday, a fixture that could allow the manager to rotate the squad and offer valuable minutes to emerging talents such as Max Dowman and Ethan Nwaneri. Balancing progression in the cup with player fitness will be a key consideration.

Attention then turns to the Carabao Cup, with Arsenal facing Chelsea in the semi-final first leg. It is a contest they will be eager to approach with focus and intensity, given the opportunity to move closer to domestic silverware. The pressure increases further with successive away trips to Nottingham Forest in the league and Inter Milan in the Champions League, both of which represent difficult assignments.

Depth and Rotation Under Scrutiny

Arsenal conclude the month with a demanding sequence of fixtures, hosting Manchester United and Kairat before travelling to face Leeds United. The range of opponents and competitions highlights the importance of squad depth and tactical flexibility. Managing fatigue while remaining competitive will be essential if Arsenal are to emerge from January in a strong position.

With so many decisive matches compressed into a short period, January is likely to shape the trajectory of Arsenal’s season. Success will depend on resilience, smart rotation, and the ability to deliver consistent performances under pressure.