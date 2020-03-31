How many more years can Willian give Arsenal and is he better than the current options?

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Chelsea’s attacker Willian, and the Brazilians desire to remain in the Premier League means the deal could happen.

Both teams have exchanged players in the past and just this season David Luiz swapped Chelsea for Arsenal.

It could be a good thing for Arsenal to add Willian to their attack as his experience and technicality would help add some goals to Arsenal’s attack.

However, with the length of the contract on offer the issue he has with signing a new Chelsea deal, I can’t help but wonder how much service he can offer Arsenal considering that he is getting no younger at 31.

He has been offered a two-year deal at Stamford Bridge which I honestly think is a fair deal for a player his age, but he has turned it down.

I don’t expect Arsenal to give him a longer contract because he isn’t worth that much as he gets older.

He has seven goals and six assists in all competitions for Chelsea this season after 37 games. He scored 8 goals and provided 14 assists from 56 games for Chelsea in the 2018/2019 season. He scored 13 goals and provided 12 assists in 55 games in the 2017/2018 season

These statistics show that he isn’t getting better rather he is getting worse with age.

I don’t think we should be targeting a player like Willian at the moment, and if we do sign him, it should be for a maximum of two years.

I also question whether he would actually be better than what we have in the side and I am not convinced he would represent an upgrade.